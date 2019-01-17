Last year, LG promised future software updates for its phones would come faster, thanks to its 'Software Upgrade Center'. Unfortunately, that hasn't quite worked out. Almost all of LG's phones are still waiting on an update to Android 9 Pie, which was released in August of last year. The company just announced its timeline for rolling out Pie in its home country of South Korea, and some models won't get it until the end of 2019.
Android 9 Pie started rolling out to the Korean G7 today, but other models will have to wait longer. LG's schedule says the V35 will also get Pie in Q1 2019 (which ends March 31), but the V40, V30, and V30S will have to wait until Q2 2019 (ends on June 30). The G6, V20, and Q8 are expected to receive Pie in Q3, and the Q9 and X5 will get it by the end of the year.
LG traditionally updates its South Korean phones a month or two before the international versions, so it will likely be a while before even the international G7 gets Pie. For example, Android 8.0 Oreo was released in August 2017, LG updated the Korean G6 in April 2018, and U.S. carrier models didn't get Oreo until late May (AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon) and late June (T-Mobile).
- Source:
- u/mjkwak (Reddit)
