Google introduced its smart file manager back in November 2017 as "Files Go," though the Go moniker has since been dropped in favor of a more simple "Files by Google." In a little over 14 months, Files by Google has managed to get over 100 million downloads on the Play Store, which is pretty impressive for a file manager.

So what exactly about Files by Google is so "smart"? It'll remind you to delete junk files on a regular basis, group your files into its own folders (it can even detect memes, though it's not great at it), and it even allows you to share files via hotspot with other phones that have the app installed. It's a pretty handy app, which is probably why it's garnered so many installs.

If you haven't tried out Files by Google and you'd like to do so, you can download it via the Play Store widget below.