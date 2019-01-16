Verizon announced yesterday that its expanding its partnership with Apple. The carrier is now offering a gratis premium subscription to the latter's music streaming service to all Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited users — those on the Go Unlimited tier get a free six-month trial.

Normally, an Apple Music subscription would run the fairly standard $9.99 per month, so if you're a fan of the service, this a good deal. It also stands to seriously bolster Apple Music's total users. Verizon customers who opted for the Go Unlimited plan get their free six months, but will have to fork over the $9.99/month afterwards if they wish to continue using the service.

This goes into effect on Thursday, January 17 for new and current subscribers.