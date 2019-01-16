Despite being quite the niche product category, 360-degree cameras have some loyal proponents touting their utility. If you're serious at this particular element of photography, then you've probably heard of Ricoh's Theta line. And right now, you can grab a Theta V 4K for $349.99 on Amazon.

Though not something I find myself interested in per se, I've used an older model of the Ricoh Theta. It was a pretty seamless experience – albeit with slow transfer and processing rates – whether I was controlling the camera itself or via the Android app. This one is a step up, recording video in 3840 x 1920 at 30 fps or at 4K. It features improvements to image processing and white balance, too.

If you're interested in learning more about this camera, we have a nifty review for you right here. The Theta V connects over its own wireless network (PAN) or Bluetooth LE. You can also grab one over on B&H for $351.35, which might be the better option depending on where you live and if you use Prime or not. Take your pick from the links below.