Streaming music provider Deezer is offering United Kingdom-based listeners a new app. Radio by Deezer provides access to more than 30,000 radio stations from around the world, completely free. There are no additional ads (ads the stations are already running are still present), and you don't even need a Deezer account to listen, although having one will help you make the most of the app.

Internet radio is hardly a novel concept, but Deezer's app does have some unique tricks for users who are signed up. If you hear a song you like, you can save it to your account to listen to on demand in the regular Deezer app. The idea, presumably, is to drive Radio by Deezer listeners to Deezer proper, where they'll generate revenue for the company by either listening to ads between tracks or paying for a subscription.

Radio by Deezer is up for download now for users in the United Kingdom. It's unclear when (or if) the app will be made available in other regions.