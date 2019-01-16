BEAVERTON, Ore., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL, an Oregon-based company specializing in comprehensive 1:1 solutions for education, announced today the upcoming release of the CTL Chromebook Tablet Tx1 for Education.

The new ruggedized CTL Chromebook Tablet Tx1 is a tablet which features non-slip texture and drop-resistant outer shell design while still allowing for a lightweight body which weighs in at only 1.2 lbs. Students and mobile workers will be able to work and collaborate more with the bright, high resolution featuring a 9.7-inch QXGA IPS touch display with 2048 x 1536 resolution.

The CTL Chromebook Tablet Tx1 also incorporates an integrated Wacom EMR stylus. The stylus provides the ability to sketch, draw, and take notes with a quick response and with pinpoint accuracy. The stylus does not require a battery and resists drops and spills.

On the inside, the CTL Chromebook Tablet Tx1 always runs the latest Chrome OS on a Google-optimized OP1 hexa-core processor with two Cortex-A72 cores and four Cortex-A53 cores. The CTL Chromebook Tab Tx1 comes with 32GB of storage and 4GB of Ram. The tablet features USB-C charging, a headphone jack, microSD card reader, a 2MP front-facing camera and a 5MP world-view rear camera. The CTL Chromebook Tablet Tx1 battery can last up to 10 hours for all-day classroom use.

The Tx1 will be available in the US and Europe towards the end of February 2019.

"At CTL, we pride ourselves on taking our 1:1 comprehensive solutions one step further by designing products that withstand the rigors of a K-12 environment, and the CTL Chromebook Tx1 is no exception. We are excited to add a tablet to our line up."

-Erik Stromquist, CTL President

CTL Chromebooks purchased by qualified Education customers are covered by CTL's FAST TRACK™ service, which includes free domestic shipping on bulk orders, 2-way RMA pre-paid shipping, a 5-day guaranteed repair turn around, and a self-service repair option. Warranty upgrades, Chrome Education Licenses, White Glove Service, Buy and Try Discounts, and education apps from software partners are also available for CTL Chrome tablets, Chromebooks and Chromeboxes.

About CTL

Founded in 1989, CTL® designs and manufactures computer products including Chromebooks, desktop and mobile workstations, LED monitors, and high-performance servers. CTL® also manufactures specialty devices including ruggedized tablets. Headquartered in Beaverton, OR, with offices in Asia and Europe, CTL® and their partners supply North American and European consumers, government agencies, and many of the most recognized corporate brands. For more information about CTL®, please visit www.ctl.net.