Another week is about half done, so that means it's time for another round of app sales. Today's list is small and features more questionable items. Have fun and see you all on Friday.
Free
Apps
- Clipboard Manager Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Side Protect: Auto Touch Guard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Visual Acuity Charts $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Meeting Notes Taker - Recorder, memo and minutes $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- BitProject $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Smart Wi-Fi Hotspot PRO $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sound Recorder $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Do Not Disturb - Silent Mode Premium $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Magnet Balls 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Monkey GO Happy $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Bouncy balls VS insects: The world's hardest game! $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (VIP) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Archery Physics Shooting Challenge $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Empire Warriors Premium: Tactical TD Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Idle Heroes of Hell - Clicker & Simulator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- League of Stickman: (Dreamsky)Warriors $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Mystery of Blackthorn Castle $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- ONE UI Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Sale
Apps
- Contact Manager $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- M1 Touch Pro $59.99 -> $39.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Metatag Analyzer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Visavi - Schengen calculator $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Ness aComms $13.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Status Bar Info $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Citizen Calculator Pro $2.49 -> $1.24; Sale ends in 6 days
- fMSX Deluxe - MSX Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Aqualert Premium: Water Tracker Intake & Reminder $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- DirectChat Pro (ChatHeads) $1.98 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Subtraction Math Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Addition and subtraction up to 10 in German $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Kenshō $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- NOT HERE $2.00 -> $1.00; Sale ends in 6 days
- Preschool Math Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Radium 2 $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cannon Conquest (ALL UNLOCKS) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Guess & Find PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- PixelTerra $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Word Connect PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Alexis Pie Icon Pack - Clean and Minimalistic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Nadeon - A Neon Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Animated Landscape Weather Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Draft - Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Kraken - Dark Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Painty - Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- PLASTICON 2.0 - ICON PACK $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sketchy - Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Spring - Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vincent Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Smart Booster - Pro, No-ads $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Alpha Cleaner VIP [Boost & Optimize] - 50% OFF $9.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bash Shell Pro [Root] - 50% OFF $20.99 -> $10.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bloatware Remover VIP [Clean bloat] - 50% OFF $10.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- BusyBox X Pro [Root] - 50% OFF $20.99 -> $13.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Root Power Explorer Ultimate [LIFETIME] - 50% OFF $12.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Superuser X Pro [Root] - 50% OFF $20.99 -> $13.99; Sale ends in 7 days
