It's been five years since YouTube started rolling out offline video downloads. At the latest count, users in 154 of the world's 195 countries can download videos for offline playback; some countries require having a YouTube Premium subscription, while others let everyone download videos. Now YouTube looks to be pointing users towards videos they might want to download next, as we see evidence of a new "recommended downloads" feature.

When Malaysian AP reader @JazliAziz opened the downloads section on his YouTube app, he was greeted with a new section called "Recommended downloads." Other video streaming services like Netflix already recommend which shows to download, so YouTube will be playing catch-up here. Personally, I never find YouTube's suggestions to be too accurate (as they get easily misled if I watch a video or two out of the norm), but your mileage may vary.

As of right now, this is the only instance of recommended downloads we have yet to find; YouTube users in the US and India, at least, don't seem to have recommendations yet. As with other new features, YouTube usually tests changes in a few markets before tweaking and pushing to a wider audience.