As T-Mobile and Sprint's merger sits on hold during the government shutdown, Sprint has taken a leaf from its future business partner and launched a rewards program. My Sprint Rewards, much like T-Mobile Tuesdays and the similar offerings from Verizon and AT&T, is essentially a coupon app, offering discounts on things like clothing and fast food, or allowing users to enter larger draws for free vacations.
Unlike T-Mobile Tuesdays, there's no specific day of the week that rewards are released - deals will be added "regularly" and customers are encouraged to check back often. Below, see some of the offers Sprint is touting so far.
- A free large one-topping pizza from Papa John's in celebration of the launch (available while supplies last)
- An entry into a draw for an all-inclusive trip for two at the St. James's Club, Morgan Bay in St. Lucia
- Cash back rewards - for instance, 7 percent cash back at Godiva, 8 percent cash back at EyeBuyDirect
- Up to 30 percent off Great Wolf Lodge
- Up to 39 percent off movie tickets through Ticket Monster
The rewards program is nearly identical to Boost Perks, the rewards program for Sprint subsidiary Boost Mobile. The most-liked review on Boost Perks' Google Play Store page offers a chilling account of what can happen if you place too much hope in getting free pizza.
On a serious note, but still related to the pizza, the offer from Sprint is only free if you pick it up from a Papa John's store. If you want it delivered, there's a $11 minimum order value.
On a fully serious note, these programs offer very little in the way of actual value, and certainly don't meaningfully offset the monthly prices of mobile plans - but if you can manage to save a few pennies through My Sprint Rewards, it's worth it to check out.
The app is available via the widget below, or you can find it on APK Mirror.
