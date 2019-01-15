The holidays (and CES) are over and the many of Google's app teams are back in the full swing of releasing updates. Gboard's latest version hit this morning few directly visible changes outside of minor wording and color changes. However, there are some interesting things that can be gleaned from wandering through a teardown of the apk.

Teardown

Disclaimer: Teardowns are based on evidence found inside of apks (Android's application package) and are necessarily speculative and usually based on incomplete information. It's possible that the guesses made here are wrong or inaccurate. Even when predictions are correct, there is always a chance that products could change or may be canceled. Much like rumors, nothing is certain until it's officially announced and released. Disclaimer: Teardowns are based on evidence found inside of apks (Android's application package) and are necessarily speculative and usually based on incomplete information. It's possible that the guesses made here are wrong or inaccurate. Even when predictions are correct, there is always a chance that products could change or may be canceled. Much like rumors, nothing is certain until it's officially announced and released. The features discussed below are probably not live yet, or may only be live for a small percentage of users. Unless stated otherwise, don't expect to see these features if you install the apk. All screenshots and images are real unless otherwise stated, and images are only altered to remove personal information.

New emoticons

A new and much larger batch of emoticons is coming to Gboard. Titles for fourteen different categories were added (plus one for "Recents"), some containing as few as two emoticons and another coming in with twenty-four. You'll find a lot of the same common themes found in emoji, like various emotions and expressions, animals, and utility emoticons like pointers.

Emoticons, unlike emoji, are made up of a few symbols from various languages that form a picture, much like the classic Shruggie. When these are enabled, the categories will appear in the symbol keyboard.

New categories will appear here.

strings < string name = " emoticon_category_animals " > ANIMALS </ string >

< string name = " emoticon_category_classic " > CLASSIC </ string >

< string name = " emoticon_category_crying " > CRYING </ string >

< string name = " emoticon_category_dancing " > DANCING </ string >

< string name = " emoticon_category_flexing " > FLEXING </ string >

< string name = " emoticon_category_hugging " > HUGGING </ string >

< string name = " emoticon_category_look_of_disapproval " > LOOK OF DISAPPROVAL </ string >

< string name = " emoticon_category_love " > LOVE </ string >

< string name = " emoticon_category_nervous " > NERVOUS </ string >

< string name = " emoticon_category_pointers " > POINTERS </ string >

< string name = " emoticon_category_recents " > RECENTS </ string >

< string name = " emoticon_category_shruggie " > SHRUGGIE </ string >

< string name = " emoticon_category_smiling " > SMILING </ string >

< string name = " emoticon_category_surprise " > SURPRISE </ string >

< string name = " emoticon_category_table_flip " > TABLE FLIP </ string > < string name = " animal_emoticon_description_animal_looking_shady " > animal looking shady </ string >

< string name = " animal_emoticon_description_bear " > bear </ string >

< string name = " animal_emoticon_description_bear_waving " > bear waving </ string >

< string name = " animal_emoticon_description_blushing_bear " > blushing bear </ string >

< string name = " animal_emoticon_description_butterfly " > butterfly </ string >

< string name = " animal_emoticon_description_cat " > cat </ string >

< string name = " animal_emoticon_description_cat_with_paws_up " > cat with paws up </ string >

< string name = " animal_emoticon_description_concerned_bear " > concerned bear </ string >

< string name = " animal_emoticon_description_dog " > dog </ string >

< string name = " animal_emoticon_description_happy_eyes_dog " > happy eyes dog </ string >

< string name = " animal_emoticon_description_lenny_dog " > lenny dog </ string >

< string name = " animal_emoticon_description_mouse " > mouse </ string >

< string name = " animal_emoticon_description_neutral_bear_face " > neutral bear face </ string >

< string name = " animal_emoticon_description_pig " > pig </ string >

< string name = " animal_emoticon_description_ram " > ram </ string >

< string name = " animal_emoticon_description_seal " > seal </ string >

< string name = " animal_emoticon_description_snake " > snake </ string >

< string name = " animal_emoticon_description_spider " > spider </ string >

< string name = " animal_emoticon_description_squid " > squid </ string >

< string name = " animal_emoticon_description_waving_bat " > waving bat </ string >

< string name = " animal_emoticon_description_winking_dog " > winking dog </ string > < string name = " classic_emoticon_description_Amazed_face " > Amazed face </ string >

< string name = " classic_emoticon_description_angel_face " > angel face </ string >

< string name = " classic_emoticon_description_big_grin_with_wink " > big grin with wink </ string >

< string name = " classic_emoticon_description_bug_eyed " > bug eyed </ string >

< string name = " classic_emoticon_description_cheerleader " > cheerleader </ string >

< string name = " classic_emoticon_description_cool_face " > cool face </ string >

< string name = " classic_emoticon_description_crying_face " > crying face </ string >

< string name = " classic_emoticon_description_devilish " > devilish </ string >

< string name = " classic_emoticon_description_disapointed_face " > disapointed face </ string >

< string name = " classic_emoticon_description_embarassed_face " > embarassed face </ string >

< string name = " classic_emoticon_description_exclamation_face " > exclamation face </ string >

< string name = " classic_emoticon_description_frown_face " > frown face </ string >

< string name = " classic_emoticon_description_glare " > glare </ string >

< string name = " classic_emoticon_description_grinning_eyes " > grinning eyes </ string >

< string name = " classic_emoticon_description_happy_face " > happy face </ string >

< string name = " classic_emoticon_description_kiss " > kiss </ string >

< string name = " classic_emoticon_description_lips_are_sealed " > lips are sealed </ string >

< string name = " classic_emoticon_description_shocked_face " > shocked face </ string >

< string name = " classic_emoticon_description_skeptical_face " > skeptical face </ string >

< string name = " classic_emoticon_description_slant_face " > slant face </ string >

< string name = " classic_emoticon_description_smiley_face " > smiley face </ string >

< string name = " classic_emoticon_description_tongue_out " > tongue out </ string >

< string name = " classic_emoticon_description_touched " > touched </ string >

< string name = " classic_emoticon_description_wink " > wink </ string > < string name = " crying_emoticon_description_bear_with_single_tear_and_gentle_smile " > bear with single tear and gentle smile </ string >

< string name = " crying_emoticon_description_concerned_face " > concerned face </ string >

< string name = " crying_emoticon_description_cover_face_with_hands " > cover face with hands </ string >

< string name = " crying_emoticon_description_crying_and_hugging " > crying and hugging </ string >

< string name = " crying_emoticon_description_crying_and_smiling " > crying and smiling </ string >

< string name = " crying_emoticon_description_crying_bear_face " > crying bear face </ string >

< string name = " crying_emoticon_description_crying_bird_face " > crying bird face </ string >

< string name = " crying_emoticon_description_crying_face " > crying face </ string >

< string name = " crying_emoticon_description_crying_with_quivering_mouth " > crying with quivering mouth </ string >

< string name = " crying_emoticon_description_downcast_face " > downcast face </ string >

< string name = " crying_emoticon_description_flushed_bear_face " > flushed bear face </ string >

< string name = " crying_emoticon_description_flushed_face " > flushed face </ string >

< string name = " crying_emoticon_description_frown_with_teary_eyes " > frown with teary eyes </ string >

< string name = " crying_emoticon_description_loudly_crying_face " > loudly crying face </ string >

< string name = " crying_emoticon_description_quivering_face " > quivering face </ string >

< string name = " crying_emoticon_description_silently_crying_face " > silently crying face </ string >

< string name = " crying_emoticon_description_single_tear_and_gentle_smile " > single tear and gentle smile </ string > < string name = " dancing_emoticon_description_dancing " > dancing </ string >

< string name = " dancing_emoticon_description_dancing_ " > dancing </ string >

< string name = " dancing_emoticon_description_dancing_and_laughing " > dancing and laughing </ string >

< string name = " dancing_emoticon_description_dancing_bear " > dancing bear </ string >

< string name = " dancing_emoticon_description_dancing_with_grin " > dancing with grin </ string >

< string name = " dancing_emoticon_description_dancing_with_grinning_eyes " > dancing with grinning eyes </ string >

< string name = " dancing_emoticon_description_dancing_with_star_eyes " > dancing with star eyes </ string >

< string name = " dancing_emoticon_description_grinning_eyes_and_whistling " > grinning eyes and whistling </ string >

< string name = " dancing_emoticon_description_whistling " > whistling </ string >

< string name = " dancing_emoticon_description_whistlng_and_dancing " > whistlng and dancing </ string > < string name = " flexing_emoticon_description_angry_flex " > angry flex </ string >

< string name = " flexing_emoticon_description_disapproval_flexing_face " > disapproval flexing face </ string >

< string name = " flexing_emoticon_description_donger_flex " > donger flex </ string >

< string name = " flexing_emoticon_description_flexing_bear " > flexing bear </ string >

< string name = " flexing_emoticon_description_flexing_face " > flexing face </ string >

< string name = " flexing_emoticon_description_flexing_lenny " > flexing lenny </ string >

< string name = " flexing_emoticon_description_happy_flexing " > happy flexing </ string >

< string name = " flexing_emoticon_description_left_flex " > left flex </ string >

< string name = " flexing_emoticon_description_nervous_flex " > nervous flex </ string >

< string name = " flexing_emoticon_description_right_flex " > right flex </ string >

< string name = " flexing_emoticon_description_screaming_flex " > screaming flex </ string >

< string name = " flexing_emoticon_description_smug_flex " > smug flex </ string >

< string name = " flexing_emoticon_description_star_eyed_flex " > star eyed flex </ string >

< string name = " flexing_emoticon_description_surprise_flex " > surprise flex </ string >

< string name = " flexing_emoticon_description_teary_eyed_flex " > teary eyed flex </ string >

< string name = " flexing_emoticon_description_wide_eyed_flex " > wide eyed flex </ string >

< string name = " flexing_emoticon_description_yelling_flex " > yelling flex </ string > < string name = " hugging_emoticon_description_bear_hug " > bear hug </ string >

< string name = " hugging_emoticon_description_big_hug " > big hug </ string >

< string name = " hugging_emoticon_description_big_wide_hug " > big wide hug </ string >

< string name = " hugging_emoticon_description_blushing_hug " > blushing hug </ string >

< string name = " hugging_emoticon_description_comfort_hug " > comfort hug </ string >

< string name = " hugging_emoticon_description_Denko_hug " > Denko hug </ string >

< string name = " hugging_emoticon_description_happy_hug " > happy hug </ string >

< string name = " hugging_emoticon_description_hug " > hug </ string >

< string name = " hugging_emoticon_description_hug_with_big_smile " > hug with big smile </ string >

< string name = " hugging_emoticon_description_Hugging_a_Denko " > Hugging a Denko </ string >

< string name = " hugging_emoticon_description_kiss_and_a_hug " > kiss and a hug </ string >

< string name = " hugging_emoticon_description_kissy_hug " > kissy hug </ string >

< string name = " hugging_emoticon_description_nervous_hug " > nervous hug </ string >

< string name = " hugging_emoticon_description_running_hug " > running hug </ string >

< string name = " hugging_emoticon_description_star_eyed_hug " > star-eyed hug </ string >

< string name = " hugging_emoticon_description_two_Denkos_hugging " > two Denkos hugging </ string > ANIMALSCLASSICCRYINGDANCINGFLEXINGHUGGINGLOOK OF DISAPPROVALLOVENERVOUSPOINTERSRECENTSSHRUGGIESMILINGSURPRISETABLE FLIPanimal looking shadybearbear wavingblushing bearbutterflycatcat with paws upconcerned beardoghappy eyes doglenny dogmouseneutral bear facepigramsealsnakespidersquidwaving batwinking dogAmazed faceangel facebig grin with winkbug eyedcheerleadercool facecrying facedevilishdisapointed faceembarassed faceexclamation facefrown faceglaregrinning eyeshappy facekisslips are sealedshocked faceskeptical faceslant facesmiley facetongue outtouchedwinkbear with single tear and gentle smileconcerned facecover face with handscrying and huggingcrying and smilingcrying bear facecrying bird facecrying facecrying with quivering mouthdowncast faceflushed bear faceflushed facefrown with teary eyesloudly crying facequivering facesilently crying facesingle tear and gentle smiledancingdancingdancing and laughingdancing beardancing with grindancing with grinning eyesdancing with star eyesgrinning eyes and whistlingwhistlingwhistlng and dancingangry flexdisapproval flexing facedonger flexflexing bearflexing faceflexing lennyhappy flexingleft flexnervous flexright flexscreaming flexsmug flexstar eyed flexsurprise flexteary eyed flexwide eyed flexyelling flexbear hugbig hugbig wide hugblushing hugcomfort hugDenko hughappy hughughug with big smileHugging a Denkokiss and a hugkissy hugnervous hugrunning hugstar-eyed hugtwo Denkos hugging <string name="look_of_disapproval_emoticon_description_deadpan_face">deadpan face</string>

<string name="look_of_disapproval_emoticon_description_denko_of_disaproval">denko of disaproval</string>

<string name="look_of_disapproval_emoticon_description_Disapproving_frown">Disapproving frown</string>

<string name="look_of_disapproval_emoticon_description_disaproving_bear">disaproving bear</string>

<string name="look_of_disapproval_emoticon_description_disaproving_magician">disaproving magician</string>

<string name="look_of_disapproval_emoticon_description_disaproving_raised_eyebrow">disaproving raised eyebrow</string>

<string name="look_of_disapproval_emoticon_description_frown_of_disaproval">frown of disaproval</string>

<string name="look_of_disapproval_emoticon_description_look_of_angry_disaproval">look of angry disaproval</string>

<string name="look_of_disapproval_emoticon_description_look_of_disapproval">look of disapproval</string>

<string name="look_of_disapproval_emoticon_description_look_of_side_eye_disaproval">look of side eye disaproval</string>

<string name="look_of_disapproval_emoticon_description_look_of_what_do_you_want_">look of what do you want</string>

<string name="look_of_disapproval_emoticon_description_money_of_disaproval">money of disaproval</string>

<string name="look_of_disapproval_emoticon_description_nervous_look_of_disaproval">nervous look of disaproval</string>

<string name="look_of_disapproval_emoticon_description_Puts_on_Sunglasses">Puts on Sunglasses</string>

<string name="look_of_disapproval_emoticon_description_scratching_head_and_disaproving">scratching head and disaproving</string>

<string name="look_of_disapproval_emoticon_description_shruggie_of_disaproval">shruggie of disaproval</string>

<string name="look_of_disapproval_emoticon_description_single_tear_of_disaproval">single tear of disaproval</string>

<string name="look_of_disapproval_emoticon_description_smile_of_disaproval">smile of disaproval</string>

<string name="look_of_disapproval_emoticon_description_Wearing_sunglasses">Wearing sunglasses</string> <string name="love_emoticon_description_bird_with_heart">bird with heart</string>

<string name="love_emoticon_description_blushing">blushing</string>

<string name="love_emoticon_description_cute_face">cute face</string>

<string name="love_emoticon_description_Denko_heart_eyes_and_whistling">Denko heart eyes and whistling</string>

<string name="love_emoticon_description_Denko_love">Denko love</string>

<string name="love_emoticon_description_gentle_love">gentle love</string>

<string name="love_emoticon_description_giving_a_kiss">giving a kiss</string>

<string name="love_emoticon_description_heart_eyes">heart eyes</string>

<string name="love_emoticon_description_heart_eyes_with_flower">heart eyes with flower</string>

<string name="love_emoticon_description_hug_love">hug love</string>

<string name="love_emoticon_description_kiss">kiss</string>

<string name="love_emoticon_description_kissy_with_arms_outreached">kissy with arms outreached</string>

<string name="love_emoticon_description_screaming_love">screaming love</string>

<string name="love_emoticon_description_sharing_love">sharing love</string>

<string name="love_emoticon_description_shy_love">shy love</string>

<string name="love_emoticon_description_smiley_face_with_love_and_sparkles">smiley face with love and sparkles</string>

<string name="love_emoticon_description_smiling_with_heart">smiling with heart</string>

<string name="love_emoticon_description_two_people_kissing">two people kissing</string>

<string name="love_emoticon_description_very_happy_kissy_face">very happy kissy face</string> <string name="nervous_emoticon_description_anguished_face">anguished face</string>

<string name="nervous_emoticon_description_concerned_face">concerned face</string>

<string name="nervous_emoticon_description_expressionless_face_with_sweat">expressionless face with sweat</string>

<string name="nervous_emoticon_description_frown_face_with_sweat">frown face with sweat</string>

<string name="nervous_emoticon_description_grinning_eyes_with_sweat">grinning eyes with sweat</string>

<string name="nervous_emoticon_description_quivering_face">quivering face</string>

<string name="nervous_emoticon_description_quivering_glassy_eyed_face">quivering glassy eyed face</string>

<string name="nervous_emoticon_description_quivering_with_sweat">quivering with sweat</string>

<string name="nervous_emoticon_description_scratching_head_and_sweating_face">scratching head and sweating face</string>

<string name="nervous_emoticon_description_serious_sweaty_face">serious sweaty face</string>

<string name="nervous_emoticon_description_sweaty_bird_face">sweaty bird face</string>

<string name="nervous_emoticon_description_sweaty_face">sweaty face</string>

<string name="nervous_emoticon_description_sweaty_face_with_long_pause">sweaty face with long pause</string>

<string name="nervous_emoticon_description_sweaty_happy_denko">sweaty happy denko</string>

<string name="nervous_emoticon_description_sweaty_nervous_face">sweaty nervous face</string>

<string name="nervous_emoticon_description_sweaty_shocked_face">sweaty shocked face</string>

<string name="nervous_emoticon_description_upset_sweaty_face">upset sweaty face</string>

<string name="nervous_emoticon_description_very_sweaty_face">very sweaty face</string>

<string name="nervous_emoticon_description_wide_eyed_and_sweating">wide eyed and sweating</string>

<string name="nervous_emoticon_description_zany_face">zany face</string> <string name="smiling_emoticon_description_adorable_face">adorable face</string>

<string name="smiling_emoticon_description_big_wide_smile">big wide smile</string>

<string name="smiling_emoticon_description_bird_face">bird face</string>

<string name="smiling_emoticon_description_blushing_face">blushing face</string>

<string name="smiling_emoticon_description_blushing_happy_face">blushing happy face</string>

<string name="smiling_emoticon_description_excited_adorable_face">excited adorable face</string>

<string name="smiling_emoticon_description_eyes_looking_up_smiley_face">eyes looking up smiley face</string>

<string name="smiling_emoticon_description_flushed_face">flushed face</string>

<string name="smiling_emoticon_description_gentle_smile_with_closed_eyes">gentle smile with closed eyes</string>

<string name="smiling_emoticon_description_grinning_Denko">grinning Denko</string>

<string name="smiling_emoticon_description_grinning_face_with_flower">grinning face with flower</string>

<string name="smiling_emoticon_description_grinning_face_with_star_eyes">grinning face with star eyes</string>

<string name="smiling_emoticon_description_Grinning_Squinting_Face">Grinning Squinting Face</string>

<string name="smiling_emoticon_description_hands_up_happy_face">hands up happy face</string>

<string name="smiling_emoticon_description_hands_up_with_sparkles">hands up with sparkles</string>

<string name="smiling_emoticon_description_smile_with_starey_eyes">smile with starey eyes</string>

<string name="smiling_emoticon_description_smiley_face">smiley face</string>

<string name="smiling_emoticon_description_smiling_and_throwing_sparkles">smiling and throwing sparkles</string>

<string name="smiling_emoticon_description_smiling_bird_face">smiling bird face</string>

<string name="smiling_emoticon_description_smug_smile_with_arms_behind_head">smug smile with arms behind head</string>

<string name="smiling_emoticon_description_squinting_smiling_bear_face">squinting smiling bear face</string>

<string name="smiling_emoticon_description_star_eyed_happy_face">star-eyed happy face</string>

<string name="smiling_emoticon_description_throwing_sparkles">throwing sparkles</string>

<string name="smiling_emoticon_description_wide_eyed_smiley_face">wide eyed smiley face</string>

<string name="smiling_emoticon_description_wide_eyed_smiling_bear_face">wide eyed smiling bear face</string>

<string name="smiling_emoticon_description_wink">wink</string>

<string name="smiling_emoticon_description_wink_with_magic">wink with magic</string> <string name="surprise_emoticon_description_closed_eyes_open_mouth">closed eyes open mouth</string>

<string name="surprise_emoticon_description_cute_surprised_face">cute surprised face</string>

<string name="surprise_emoticon_description_cute_surprised_face_with_hands_raised">cute surprised face with hands raised</string>

<string name="surprise_emoticon_description_neutral_mouth_with_big_eyes">neutral mouth with big eyes</string>

<string name="surprise_emoticon_description_really_surprised_face">really surprised face</string>

<string name="surprise_emoticon_description_surprised_face_with_arms_up">surprised face with arms up</string>

<string name="surprise_emoticon_description_surprised_face_with_clenched_hands">surprised face with clenched hands</string>

<string name="surprise_emoticon_description_surprised_face_with_sweat">surprised face with sweat</string>

<string name="surprise_emoticon_description_surprised_wide_eyed_face">surprised wide-eyed face</string> <string name="table_flip_emoticon_description_places_table_back">places table back</string>

<string name="table_flip_emoticon_description_table_flip">table flip</string>

Possible experiments and changes

Many of Google's apps have a constant string of small experiments running in various stages, and Gboard is possibly one of the most active examples. Some of these experiments are controlled by flags managed deep within the app's code while others are more casually listed in plain text. I skip most of these, but this version did have a few interesting hints at some of the things that are being tested or may be enabled in the future. I'll keep these short since each one is based on just a single name for context.

Whatsapp sticker support

Gboard may be building some integration with Whatsapp to display the IM platform's own stickers, or maybe this is just for sending Gboard's own stickers to Whatsapp using the more efficient WEBP format. I don't know enough about Whatsapp's sticker situation, so I'm just kinda guessing here.

< bool name = " enable_whatsapp_sticker_webp " > false </ bool >

Make A GIF output in MP4

It appears the Make A GIF feature may be testing output in MP4, probably so videos can be smaller and look better than they would in a standard animated GIF.

< bool name = " enable_make_a_gif_mp4_output " > false </ bool >

Flogger?

I'm not touching this one...

< bool name = " enable_flogger " > true </ bool >

Emoji first...or not

It seems there's some consideration over the order of emoji versus other media in the universal search. Even though the flag says emoji aren't first, they currently are positioned at the beginning. Perhaps that will be changing?

< bool name = " should_show_emojis_before_other_media_in_universal " > false </ bool >

Colored notifications

It's not terribly exciting, but there's also a switch to determine if some or all notifications should be shown in color. Evidently, the answer is Yes, but perhaps that may change in the future.

< bool name = " show_colored_notification " > true </ bool >

New languages

With new versions comes support for more languages. While it's hard to identify each and every one, I can at least show the list of the names added and hopefully you'll recognize one that matters to you or those in your life. Some of these languages may not be live yet, but the names are present in resources, so they're pretty obviously coming. (Sorry, some names and letters are lost as a result of software that doesn't support all alphabets, which is why they have question marks or boxes in your browser.)

Language tag

Tai Dam [blt]

Chokwe [cjk]

Nuosu [ii]

Kok Borok [trp]

Vasavi [vas]

Localized Subtype Locale

आहिराणी [ahr_XT]

अंगिका [anp_XT]

بلتی [bft_PK]

Banggai [bgz_ID]

भीली [bhb_XT]

कन्नौजी [bjj_XT]

Tày Đăm [blt_XA]

Betsimisaraka [bmm_MG]

Koronadal B'laan [bpr_PH]

بختیاری‬ [bqi_IR]

براہوئی [brh_XT]

Basari [bud_TG]

Valencià [ca_XQ]

Laiholh [cnh_MM]

डोटेली [dty_XT]

ߖߎߟߊ [dyu_XF]

Efik [efi_NG]

Fɔ̀ngbè [fon_BJ]

Oromoo [gax_ET]

गोड़वाड़ी [gdx_XT]

Taetae ni Kiribati [gil_KI]

گوجری [gju_XT]

गुजरी [gju_XU]

गोंडी [gno_XT]

గోండీ [gno_XU]

کالامی [gwc_PK]

آزرگی [haz_AF]

Hadiyyisa [hdy_XA]

हलबी [hlb_XT]

ହଲବୀ [hlb_XU]

ہندکو [hnd_XT]

ہندکو [hno_XT]

Hawu [hvn_ID]

Nuosuhxop [ii_XA]

ꦧꦱꦗꦮ [jv_XF]

Xasongo [kao_ML]

कौरकू [kfq_XT]

ᦅᧄᦺᦑᦟᦹᧉ [khb_CN]

कोंकणी [knn_XT]

कुड़ुख़ [kru_XT]

Kambaatissa [ktb_XA]

Kilendu [led_CD]

Kaili Ledo [lew_ID]

Mɛnde [men_SL]

Bahasa Bangka [mfb_ID]

Mamasa [mqj_ID]

Mundaŋ [mua_TD]

Ekaiairũ Naoero [na_NR]

Elomwe [ngl_MZ]

Li Niha [nia_ID]

پہاڑی [phr_XT]

Bare'e [pmf_ID]

Runasimi [quh_BO]

Kréol Réyoné [rcf_RE]

ꤷꤼꥋ ꤺꤲ꥓ [rej_XF]

कामता [rkt_XT]

Sakalava [skg_MG]

سرائیکی [skr_XR]

سرائيڪ [skr_XS]

سرائيڪ [skr_XT]

शेखावाटी [swv_XT]

ܣܘܪܝܝܐ [syc_IQ]

ꠍꠤꠟꠐꠤ [syl_XT]

तामाङ [taj_XT]

KʌThemnɛ [tem_SL]

تاتی [tks_IR]

ককবরক [trp_IN]

মুন্ডা [unr_XT]

વાસવી [vas_XF]

वासवी [vas_XT]

वागड़ी [wbr_XT]

وڼېڅي [wne_PK]

मेरवारी [wry_XT]

ייִדיש [ydd_IL]

Gangjdoj [zyj_CN]

Subtype Locale

Angika [anp_IN]

Balti [bft_PK]

Banggai [bgz_ID]

Tai Dam (Tai Viet) [blt_VN]

Tai Dam (Latin) [blt_XA]

Northern Betsimisaraka Malagasy [bmm_MG]

Koronadal Blaan [bpr_PH]

Bakhtiari [bqi_IR]

Ntcham [bud_TG]

Valencian [ca_XQ]

Hakha Chin [cnh_MM]

Jula [dyu_XF]

Efik [efi_NG]

Fon [fon_BJ]

Southern Oromo [gax_ET]

Kiribati [gil_KI]

Kalam Kohistani [gwc_PK]

Hazaragi [haz_AF]

Hadiyya (Latin) [hdy_XA]

Hawu [hvn_ID]

Nuosu (Yi) [ii_CN]

Nuosu (Latin) [ii_XA]

Yiddish (US) [ji]

Javanese (Aksara Jawa) [jv_XF]

Xaasongaxango [kao_ML]

Tai Lue (New Tai Lue) [khb_CN]

Kambaata [ktb_XA]

Lendu [led_CD]

Ledo Kaili [lew_ID]

Mende (Sierra Leone) [men_SL]

Bangka Malay (Indonesia) [mfb_ID]

Mamasa [mqj_ID]

Mundang [mua_TD]

Nauruan [na_NR]

Lomwe (Mozambique) [ngl_MZ]

Nias (Indonesia) [nia_ID]

Pamona [pmf_ID]

South Bolivian Quechua [quh_BO]

Réunion Creole [rcf_RE]

Rejang [rej_XF]

Sakalava Malagasy [skg_MG]

Saraiki (Urdu Arabic) [skr_XR]

Saraiki (Sindhi Arabic) [skr_XS]

Classical Syriac [syc_IQ]

Temne (Sierra Leone) [tem_SL]

Tati [tks_IR]

Kok Borok (Bengali) [trp_IN]

Vasavi (Devanagari) [vas_IN]

Vasavi (Gujarati) [vas_XF]

Wanetsi [wne_PK]

Yiddish (Israel) [ydd_IL]

Youjiang Zhuang (China) [zyj_CN]

Variant

Brahui [brahui]

Bulu-Bene [bulu_bene]

Kichwa [chimborazo_highland_kichwa]

Dagaare [dagaare]

Dotyali [dotyali]

Dungan [dungan]

East Franconian [east_franconian_german]

Hani [hani]

Hindko [hindko]

Kirmanjki [kirmanjki]

Limbu [limbu]

Romanian [romanian]

Southern Kurdish [southern_kurdish]

Tamang [tamang]

Urum [urum]

Variant Transliteration

abc → अवधी [awa]

abc → कामता [rkt_deva]

QWERTY Variants

QWERTY (^) [with_circumflex]

QWERTY (-) [with_hyphen]

Download

