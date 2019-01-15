If you're a developer of Android apps, there's a good chance you use Google's purpose-built Android Studio environment. The last update to version 3.2 came with one headline feature — App Bundles — plus a few incremental improvements, and now 3.3 has arrived.

According to Google's blog post, the newest update focuses on "refinement and quality," so don't expect any groundbreaking new features. More than 200 user-reported bugs have been squashed since the last release, and the other key improvements are official support for Navigation Editor, improved incremental Java compilation when using annotation processors, and C++ code lint inspectors.

Other enhancements include an updated new project wizard ( ) and 8x faster snapshot saving in the Android emulator. An increase in overall quality by concentrating on the finer details is the team's goal for the year, a process they're calling Project Marble. Check out the video below if you want to learn more, or for a deeper dive into the new version, take a look at the blog post.

Android Studio version 3.3 stable is available for download now, follow this link to get it.