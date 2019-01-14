Are you looking for an action camera to document the weekend's not-so-wise decisions? The Yi Lite is currently on sale for $51, down from $60, thanks to a 15% off coupon on Amazon. The lowest we've ever seen this drop to is $46 back during last year's Black Friday festivities, and since that offer didn't last too long, this one might be your best bet for getting a deal.

The camera's manufacturer Yi is an offshoot of Xioami, and it has arguably cemented itself as the quality low-cost alternative to GoPro. The Yi Lite has a Sony IMX206 sensor, shooting 16MP stills and recording 31Mbps video at a variety of resolutions and frame rates: 4K/20, 1080p/60, 1440p/30, 1080p/30, 720p/120, 360p/240. The camera supports EIS, but only up to 1440p/30. It can be controlled with its 2" touchscreen display, or by connecting your smartphone to it over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Sadly, the unit still charges via microUSB, but its 1200mAh battery is rated to capture 130 minutes of video footage. You can store footage on any microSD card, though you'll want to use a faster microSD for capturing 4K footage.

Being a budget action camera, the Yi Lite can't do everything, some notable omissions being the ability to live stream to YouTube, RAW image capture, and better video frame rates at 4K. Yi offers two higher priced alternatives that take care of these issues and more.

The Yi 4K can shoot 100Mbps 4K/30 footage, and 2.7K/60 stabilized footage, while the Yi 4K+ lets you capture 100Mbps 4K/60 footage, and 4K/30 stabilized footage. The pair has an upgraded Sony IMX377 camera sensor, with the latter being the only one to charge via USB-C. The Yi 4K can be had for $100 on Amazon, while the Yi 4K+ is currently selling for $210 (though we saw this drop to $160 just last month).