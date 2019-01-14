



Less than a month ago, we posted about V-MODA's Crossfade Wireless headphones dropping to $99 in refurbished guise. Today's deal is slightly pricier at $114.99, but I'm sure that many of you would rather pony up an extra $16 to get a brand-new set. I know I would, at least.

This is a great set of headphones for $114.99. Back in 2016, we recommended even at its rather high MSRP of $299.99 for its multipoint device pairing, 50mm drivers, and 12-hour battery life. We liked the sound, volume, and isolation, though you should note that these are a bit bass-heavy. For what it's worth, these also swappable "shields" if you want to mix things up.

$114.99 matches the all-time low Amazon price for these headphones. All four colors — Clear, Red, Gunmetal, and White/Silver — are available at this price. Hit the source link below to pick a set up; they'd probably make for pretty good Christmas gifts.