In his review of Samsung's Galaxy S9, David remarked that camera performance relative to Google's latest offerings was somewhat wanting. Front-facing camera performance in particular, he noted, was "pretty meh." Samsung apparently agreed, as patch notes for January's update call out selfie shooter improvements.
On top of general performance improvements, Samsung specifies that the update makes faces in selfies easier to see in photos taken in backlit conditions. Here are the full patch notes:
- Brightness of faces in backlit conditions has been improved.
· The security of your device has been improved.
· Overall stability of functions improved.
And thank goodness "stability of functions" has been improved.
Not quite as exciting as the device getting Android 9 Pie a few weeks early in December, but any update that addresses gripes is nice. Go forth and take some pictures of yourselves, S9 users.
- Source:
- Samsung
