If you've considered getting a smart speaker for an area your kids spend time in but you're worried they might break it, the Echo Dot Kids Edition should be up your alley. It's a regular Echo Dot, but with some additional features to make it extra kid-friendly. It's normally a steep $69.99, but it's currently on sale for $39.99.

The hardware is a straight-up Echo Dot, but it comes with a colorful case in one of three colors to make it less susceptible to your standard kid wear and tear. If your tyke does manage to bust the thing, Amazon will replace it for free, as long as it happens within two years of purchase. You also get a year subscription to FreeTime Unlimited, which includes children's audio books, activities, and music. On its own, the service costs up to $119 per year, so if you're interested in that sort of thing, this really is a bargain.

The Dot Kids Edition was on sale for $49.99 between Thanksgiving and New Year's, but it went back up to its normal $69.99 on January 1. This is an even better price than that sale, though, so if you're in the market for a kid-friendly media device, check out the link below.