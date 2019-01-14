If the plugs at your house are getting overloaded, it might be time to grab some multi-port chargers. Conveniently, Aukey is offering coupon codes through Amazon that'll allow you to grab a few chargers for home and vehicle without losing too much of your post-holiday bank balance.
In this latest round of deals, Aukey is offering coupon codes for two wall chargers and one car charger. See the full list below.
- AUKEY USB Wall Charger with 4 Ports & Foldable Plug $16 (reg. $20) w/ code: AUKEYD48
- AUKEY Car Charger with 5V/3A USB C & 5V/2.1A Dual Port $10 (reg. $15) w/ code: 53K6G2E7
- AUKEY Ultra Compact USB Wall Charger with Dual Ports & Foldable Plug $7 (reg. $13) w/ code: AUKEYD49
Both wall chargers feature only USB-A ports and can adaptively charge all 5V USB devices at up to 2.4A per USB port. The four port charger packs a total of 40W of power. As for the car charger, it offers a 5V/3A USB C port and 5V/2.1A USB A port.
If you're interested in taking advantage of the above codes, keep in mind that they're valid until January 19, giving you plenty of time to shop around.
