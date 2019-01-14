If the plugs at your house are getting overloaded, it might be time to grab some multi-port chargers. Conveniently, Aukey is offering coupon codes through Amazon that'll allow you to grab a few chargers for home and vehicle without losing too much of your post-holiday bank balance.

In this latest round of deals, Aukey is offering coupon codes for two wall chargers and one car charger. See the full list below.

Both wall chargers feature only USB-A ports and can adaptively charge all 5V USB devices at up to 2.4A per USB port. The four port charger packs a total of 40W of power. As for the car charger, it offers a 5V/3A USB C port and 5V/2.1A USB A port.

If you're interested in taking advantage of the above codes, keep in mind that they're valid until January 19, giving you plenty of time to shop around.