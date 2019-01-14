Good evening. Despite it being a bit later than usual, I have the first round of app sales for the week. Today's list has a few notable items and we see the return of the ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ section — I know that some of you are very excited about this.

Free

Apps

  1. inches to centimeters or centimeter to inch $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Mind Melody Pro: stay focus & higher productivity $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. White Noise Pro: Sleep Sounds & Relax $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Visual Math 4D - Graphical Calculator $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. 0Quotes $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Learn Basic Chinese in 20 Days Offline $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Intruder Catcher: Lock Screen and App protection $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. Trueshot Swing Tempo $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. CELL 13 $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Kingdom Defense: Hero Legend TD - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Magnet Balls 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Mayamon 2: Winter Adventure $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Super Dangerous Trap $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Fruit Bubble Shooter 2019 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Hero Evolution : VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. LASERBREAK 2 Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Gold Miner Vegas: Nostalgic Arcade Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Merge Mon VIP - Idle Puzzle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Watch Out - Endless jumping game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Zombie Masters VIP - Ultimate Action Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Crazy Tap Chef VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Learn Mandarin - HSK 4 Hero $8.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Live or Die: Survival Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Panmorphia $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. SIKE! Bank Shot Basketball $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Tap knife VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Warriors' Market Mayhem VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. The House HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. 3D Stonehenge Pro lwp $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Apocalyptic City 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Flax - Icon Pack $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Graby - Icon Pack $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Graby Spin - Icon Pack $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Valentine Premium - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Bits - Icon Pack Oreo $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Sirocco $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Vlyaricons - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. BioRhythmsMeter $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Twilight Pro Unlock $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Freehand Pen Premium $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Da Vinci Eye: Anyone Can Draw $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Firefly Pro for Aurora Nanoleaf $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. French German Dictionary $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Quick Remote SMS - Predefined SMS $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. Spanish Italian Dictionary $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  9. Apps Manager Pro $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Clinical knowledge tests $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. Nano Teleprompter $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Strsses of Russian language $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Legend of the Skyfish $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. PowBall Renaissance $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Angry Neighbor $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Math Multiplication Division $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Slaughter 2: Prison Assault $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Strike Team Hydra $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Volt $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Alexis Pie Icon Pack - Clean and Minimalistic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Retro Particles Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Perfect Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Wallpapers & Live Backgrounds WALLOOP PRIME $8.49 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. Vital Tones Addiction Pro $8.49 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Vital Tones ADHD Adult Pro $8.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Vital Tones Ajna Chakra Pro $6.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Vital Tones Alignment 108 Pro $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Vital Tones Anxiety Pro $8.49 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Vital Tones Astral Travel Pro $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days