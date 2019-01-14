Article Contents
Good evening. Despite it being a bit later than usual, I have the first round of app sales for the week. Today's list has a few notable items and we see the return of the ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ section — I know that some of you are very excited about this.
Free
Apps
- inches to centimeters or centimeter to inch $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Mind Melody Pro: stay focus & higher productivity $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- White Noise Pro: Sleep Sounds & Relax $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Visual Math 4D - Graphical Calculator $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- 0Quotes $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn Basic Chinese in 20 Days Offline $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Intruder Catcher: Lock Screen and App protection $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Trueshot Swing Tempo $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- CELL 13 $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Kingdom Defense: Hero Legend TD - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Magnet Balls 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Mayamon 2: Winter Adventure $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Super Dangerous Trap $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Fruit Bubble Shooter 2019 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Hero Evolution : VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- LASERBREAK 2 Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Gold Miner Vegas: Nostalgic Arcade Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Merge Mon VIP - Idle Puzzle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Watch Out - Endless jumping game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Zombie Masters VIP - Ultimate Action Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Crazy Tap Chef VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Mandarin - HSK 4 Hero $8.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Live or Die: Survival Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Panmorphia $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- SIKE! Bank Shot Basketball $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tap knife VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Warriors' Market Mayhem VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- The House HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- 3D Stonehenge Pro lwp $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Apocalyptic City 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Flax - Icon Pack $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Graby - Icon Pack $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Graby Spin - Icon Pack $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Valentine Premium - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Bits - Icon Pack Oreo $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Sirocco $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Vlyaricons - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- BioRhythmsMeter $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Twilight Pro Unlock $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Freehand Pen Premium $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Da Vinci Eye: Anyone Can Draw $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Firefly Pro for Aurora Nanoleaf $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- French German Dictionary $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Quick Remote SMS - Predefined SMS $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Spanish Italian Dictionary $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Apps Manager Pro $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Clinical knowledge tests $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Nano Teleprompter $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Strsses of Russian language $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Legend of the Skyfish $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- PowBall Renaissance $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Angry Neighbor $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Math Multiplication Division $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Slaughter 2: Prison Assault $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Strike Team Hydra $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Volt $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Alexis Pie Icon Pack - Clean and Minimalistic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Retro Particles Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Perfect Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Wallpapers & Live Backgrounds WALLOOP PRIME $8.49 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Vital Tones Addiction Pro $8.49 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Vital Tones ADHD Adult Pro $8.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Vital Tones Ajna Chakra Pro $6.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Vital Tones Alignment 108 Pro $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Vital Tones Anxiety Pro $8.49 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Vital Tones Astral Travel Pro $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
