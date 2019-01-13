This year's CES is officially over, and announcements from the event over the last week have effectively dominated the news. We walked away from Vegas with a pile of our favorite upcoming gadgets, but opinions don't end there; these products succeed or fail based on your interest. So we're curious, which of the Android-related announcements from CES has you most excited?

Outside the Nubia Red Magic Mars, phones were under-represented as a category at the event. That's not too surprising, though, given MWC is just around the corner.

Phone-peripheral accessories including Assistant-powered gadgets and smart home hardware were in abundance. Devices like the Lenovo Smart Clock, JBL Link Drive, Jabra Elite 85h, and Anker Roav Bolt all bring Google's Assistant to new places, and the Arlo Ultra 4K and the company's new Security System suite expand your home security selection.

Chromebooks also got a nod from multiple OEMs. Both HP and Acer revealed upcoming AMD-powered models, and ASUS finally gave the much-loved C302 a successor. That's not to mention improvements in utterly adorable power accessories.

All this hardware makes for a daunting list, I know, but we're curious to hear which you're most looking forward to — if any.

Which product from CES are you most looking forward to? HP Chromebook 14

Acer Chromebook 315

Arlo Ultra 4K

Arlo Security System

JBL Link Drive

Anker Roav Bolt

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434

Nubia Red Magic Mars

Anker PowerPort Atom PD1

Lenovo Smart Clock

Jabra Elite 85h

None of these View Results