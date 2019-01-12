Content quality in Netflix covers a range from old-school SD to a brain-searing 4K, further augmented by the option for HDR — which, in Netflix's case, is effectively an extended color gamut. We've kept an eye on which phones snag the feature, and based on recent reports, the Pixel 3 and 3 XL appear to have just picked it up.

Note the "HDR" badge below the preview on this screenshot from a Pixel 3 XL.

At the time of writing, the Pixel 3 and 3 XL have yet to appear on Netflix' list of HDR-supported devices, so it could be that Netflix flipped the switch for the pair of phones a bit early. Even so, reports are widespread, and I can confirm seeing the badge on my own Pixel 3.

For whatever reason, some folks with Pixel 3 and 3 XLs don't have the HDR badge on supported content, so it's possible that the feature is still rolling out. The first reports only started coming in last night, and so far as we can tell, the change isn't associated with any one version or update. If it's a server-side switch, it could take a while longer to hit all supported devices.

We'll keep an eye out for any official word from Netflix. Usually supported devices are added to the company's list in short order.