Last year's Consumer Electronics Show brought some of the first third-party devices with Google Assistant — Google's virtual helper had only been released a few months prior. This year, we saw a wide variety of devices running Assisant. Beyond the usual mix of smart lights and speakers, there are mirrors, electric car chargers, water systems, and even Insant Pots with Assistant.

For your reading enjoyment, this is every product announced at CES 2019 with Google Assistant (or Google Assistant integration), in no particular order.

LG

LG Styler Mirror Door

LG started off its CES announcements with a premium smart home product — the 'Styler Black Tinted Mirror Glass Door.' It's is a a steam closet, which eliminates 99.9% of germs found in clothing and eliminates wrinkles. Google Assistant integration is present, so you can ask Assistant to remotely turn it off/on, or ask how much time is left until the clothes are done.

LG 2019 Smart TVs

LG also revealed that all its 2019 smart TVs will feature Google Assistant alongside Alexa. The company's new lineup includes four OLED models (W9, E9, C9, and Z9) and two LCD models (NanoCell SM9X and SM8X). More information is available in our dedicated post.

LG Soundbars

LG announced a premium soundbar with Chromecast support during last year's CES, but this time, the company has built soundbars with the entire Google Assistant. The new products are built in collaboration with Meridian Audio, and feature support for DTS:X and Dolby Atmos. They can be mounted on a wall or placed on a flat surface.

D-Link

Smart Plugs & Water Sensor

There is definitely no shortage of smart Wi-Fi outlets right now, but more options can't be a bad thing. D-Link announced two smart outlets at CES, the Indoor Plug (DSP-W118) and Outdoor Plug (W320). The company also revealed a battery-powered smart water sensor (DCH-S161), which can detect leaks along a pipe, under a sink, or anywhere else you place it. D-Link claims this is one of the first water sensors compatible with Google Assistant.

D-Link says the water sensor will cost $49.99 and will go on sale Q1 2019. The two smart outlets will be available in Q2 2019. More information can be found in this post.

Exo Router Series

D-Link also revealed its new 'Exo' mesh router series, with McAfee's Secure Home platform built-in. You'll be able to ask Google Assistant (or Alexa) to scan your local network for vulnerabilities, and "emerging threats are identified and blocked thanks to McAfee's Global Threat Intelligence."

The Exo series of routers and extenders will go on sale in Q1 2019.

Klipsch

Sound Bar 40G/48W

Klipsh, a popular audio brand, announced two sound bars with Google Assistant. Details are light about the Klipsh Bar 40G, but it does have Google Assistant built-in, a remote, and HDMI support. Pricing and availability for this specific model is unavailable.

The larger Klipsh Bar 48W is "compatible with the Google Assistant, Alexa and AirPlay 2." It's not clear if that means the 48W has Assistant built-in or simply functions as a Cast speaker. The sound bar also has support for DTS Virtual:X immersive surround sound. Again, specific pricing or availability is unknown.

Heritage Wireless Three

If soundbars aren't your thing, Klipsh also has the Heritage Wireless Three with Google Assistant. As the name imples, it has Assistant built-in, and will come in various wood finishes with metal accents. Availability and pricing has not been revealed.

Moen

Flo by Moen

Flo is a "water monitoring and leak detection system", designed by faucet company Moen and Flo Technologies. It can provide information about water pressure, flow rate, and temperature within your home's water supply system. It can be used through a mobile app, Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT.

The MSRP is listed at $767.70, but it's currently available from Home Depot for $499.00.

Press Release NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio & CULVER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Did you know more than one trillion gallons of water can be lost each year across the U.S. due to water leaks in homes*? To bring awareness to this issue and help homeowners protect their property from water damage and waste, Moen, the leader in water experiences in the home, has partnered with Flo Technologies, a company whose purpose is to help prevent loss, one drip at a time, to launch Flo by Moen ™ , a game-changing smart home water monitoring and leak detection system that enables homeowners to control their home’s water from their smartphones. @Moen and @FloTechnologies announce partnership with launch of Flo by Moen water monitoring and leak detection system Tweet this Flo by Moen calculates water pressure, flow rate and temperature within your home’s water supply system while using AI to differentiate normal water use from abnormal use. This enables the device to monitor and help detect water leaks and other vulnerabilities. “By making water smarter through innovation, we’re giving consumers the power to be proactive in protecting themselves from costly water damage, while offering an advanced solution for water conservation in the home,” said Michael Poloha, group manager, IoT, Moen. “The technology and preventative approach of Flo by Moen changes an industry which typically relies solely on moisture sensors or flow measurements to recognize problems after water has caused serious damage or been wasted. Unlike reactive systems, Flo by Moen runs daily tests on the home’s water supply system to help identify vulnerabilities, including microleaks or increased water pressure, both of which are early indicators of a potential catastrophic pipe bursts, mold behind walls and other types of water damage.” “We estimate the Flo Technologies community has saved as much as two million gallons of water in 2018 alone. We’re excited to partner with Moen to bring this technology to even more homeowners across North America as we continue on our mission to help prevent water waste and damage in homes,” said Gabriel Halimi, CEO and co-founder of Flo Technologies. "Fixing leaks in the water supply lines could save homeowners more than 10 percent on their water bills*. Not only can Flo by Moen eventually pay for itself with the money it can save homeowners, but it’s also helping to conserve our freshwater resources that are currently wasted because of leaks in the home.” How It Works Flo by Moen is comprised of a Wi-Fi connected device that is installed on the main water supply line going into the home and connected to a smartphone app. Through Flo Technologies’ proprietary MicroLeak™ technology, Flo by Moen can monitor and detect pipe leaks in the water supply system, some as small as a single drop of water per minute throughout the home— including behind walls or in the foundation. Additionally, the device’s temperature sensors provide early warnings if water in the home’s water supply system is approaching freezing, helping to avoid burst pipes. Flo by Moen also features FloSense™, a proprietary machine learning technology that applies algorithms to learn how the home uses water and alerts the homeowner, if and when, it senses abnormalities. In the instance a potential catastrophic issue is detected, and the homeowner fails to respond to alerts, the system can be set to automatically shut off the water to protect the home from flooding with water. Flo by Moen App The Flo by Moen app, available on iOS and Android devices, provides users with real-time information about their home’s water consumption habits and alerts to any abnormalities. Within the app, users can control how the system provides alerts and respond to potential issues. Alerts may be sent to users through push notifications, via email, or by text or phone call. The user also can turn off their water directly from the app. If the issue is critical, and the user isn’t responding, the system can be set to shut off the water automatically to protect the home. In addition to alerting users to issues, Flo by Moen provides troubleshooting tips and can recommend and contact a service professional. The system is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT. Additionally, the Flo by Moen app helps users conserve water and reduce water bills with its sophisticated conservation program. At any time, homeowners can check their current water usage, compare to historical usage patterns, and set and monitor conservation goals within the app. FloProtect™ To provide homeowners with greater peace of mind, Flo Technologies also offers FloProtect™, an optional subscription service available to all Flo by Moen users. For just $5 per month, FloProtect subscribers receive an additional layer of protection and benefits, including: A water damage deductible guarantee. Flo Technologies will pay up to $2,500 towards an out-of-pocket homeowner’s insurance deductible. It’s Flo Technologies’ way of standing behind the effectiveness of the system.

Proactive monitoring by Flo Technologies’ experienced support team. Monitoring also includes Live Chat Support and access to Flo Technologies’ Water Concierge to answer questions about the home’s water system and help resolve water and plumbing issues.

An extended three-year product warranty.

Access to enhanced analysis and information about water usage, including usage per water fixture so homeowners can not only see how much water they’re using, but also where it’s being used.

Samsung

Samsung 2019 QLED TVs

In one of the more surprising partnerships of CES, Samsung revealed that its 2019 LED TV lineup would support Apple's AirPlay 2 and iTunes streaming service. The company also announced that the TVs would be controllable with Google Assistant and Alexa. You'll be able to turn the screen on/off, change the volume, switch inputs, and more all with Assistant.

JBL

JBL Link Bar

The long-fabled JBL Link Bar will finally be released this spring, after it was originally scheduled to come out in October of last year. It functions as a soundbar, an Android TV box, and a Google Assistant speaker — all in one $400 package (with an optional $300 subwoofer).

JBL Link Drive

The first in-car Assistant device to come out of CES was JBL's Link Drive. It acts as a bridge between your phone and your car, with the ability to stream music and annouce navigation steps through your car's stereo (connected over Bluetooth or AUX). It's coming this spring for $59.95 — see our full post here.

House of Marley

Get Together Mini

If you want a neat-looking Assistant speaker, the Get Together Mini from The House of Marley is a compelling option. It has a bamboo face plate, a fabric made of cotton and recycled plastic, and built-in Google Assistant. Full specifications aren't available yet, but the release date is set for August, and the price will likely be $199.99.

Harman Kardon

Citation

Harman Kardon previously announced a massive lineup of Assistant-powered speakers at IFA 2018, and now they're all on sale. Each speaker can be used by itself, or as part of a 5.1-channel surround sound system. Prices range from $200 for the Google Home-sized Citation One to $2,500 for the pair of Citation Tower speakers. More information is available in our post.

Jabra

Elite 85h

Jabra revealed a new pair of noise-cancelling headphones with both Google Assistant and Alexa — the Elite 85h. It has an estimated battery life of 32 hours (with noice-cancelling enabled), a rating of IP52, and a two-year warranty that covers water and dust damage. The price is expected to be $299, and pre-orders will start in March.

Kohler

Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror

Among Kohler's many bathroom-related smart products at CES was the Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror. The Alexa version is already available, but it costs a whopping $1,665 for a 24" x 33" model, with the most expensive version being 40 x 33-inches for $2,165. A Google Assistant version is coming soon.

Kohler Veil Lighted Collection

Kohler also announced the Veil Lighted Collection, a toilet, bath, mirror, and three-piece vanity with complementary designs and synchronized lighting options. It can be controlled with Google Assistant, Alexa, and even Phillips Hue. Pricing starts at $199 for a motion sensor, up to $4,849 for the bathtub.

TP-Link Kasa

TP-Link announced quite a few smart home products at CES, under its 'Kasa' brand. All of these are compatible with Google Assistant, Alexa, and other assistants/services.

Smart Video Doorbell

First is the Kasa Smart Video Doorbell (KD100), a product very similar to the Nest Hello. It has a 2K camera with HDR support, infrared LEDs for night vision, two-way communication, and face detection. The doorbell will likely launch in the first half of 2019, and pricing is unknown at this time.

Wire-Free Outdoor Security Camera System

Speaking of outdoor security, TP-Link also announced the Wire-Free Outdoor Security Camera System (KC300). It's sold in a pack of one, two, or three cameras, and it supports 1080p recording with two-way audio and night vision. A hub isn't required, but if you do connect one, battery life is extended. The hub also adds "audio recordings that mimic occupancy." As with the video doorbell, the outdoor security system should launch in the first half of 2019, and pricing is unknown.

Spot Indoor Security Camera

If you need to protect the inside of your house as well, TP-Link also revealed the Spot Indoor Security Camera (KC100). It has 130-degree 1080p recording, two-way audio, and support for multiple activity zones. TP-Link says you'll be able to view a live feed on an Alexa smart display (like the Echo Show) or a Google Assistant smart display (like the Home Hub). The camera is expected to be released sometime this spring for $49.99.

Wi-Fi smart outlets

Moving onto smart outlets, TP-Link has a new one designed for outdoor use — the Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug (KP400). It has two plugs and is weather-resistant, but otherwise works identically to the company's indoor plugs. TP-Link also announced the Wi-Fi Power Outlet (KP200), which replaces the power socket in your wall. The former is expected to cost $44.99, and the latter will be $39.99. Both products should be available in February.

Wi-Fi LED Light Strip

The Wi-Fi LED Light Strip (KL430) should be released sometime in the first half of 2019. It's two meters long (6.6 ft), can be extended to up to 10 meters (32.8 ft), has eight controllable light sections, and supports multiple lighting effects.

Light Switch with Voice Assistant

The last product TP-Link announced is a bit strange — the Wi-Fi Light Switch with Voice Assistant (HS230). It's a light switch with a built-in speaker and microphone for interacting with a voice assistant (the company told us they haven't decided between Alexa or Google Assistant). Whatever lights the switch are connected to also become smart lights. It's expected to launch in the first half of 2019.

Whirlpool

KitchenAid Smart Display

Smart displays are extremely useful in the kitchen, where you can play videos and flip through recipes with just your voice. Whirlpool announced its own Assistant smart display at CES, which promises to be IPX5 water-reistant. It also has a 10-inch screen and "exclusive" extra cooking content from Yummly.

The KitchenAid Smart Display will likely go on sale in the second half of 2019, and cost somewhere between $200 and $300.

KitchenAid Connected Range

Moving onto appliances, Whirlpool revealed the 'KitchenAid Connected Commercial-Style Range,' which combines an oven and stove in one unit. It uses a "unique bow-tie design" and convection fan to improve airflow, and will eventually support voice commands with Google Assistant and Alexa.

WLabs Smart Countertop Oven

The latest product to come out of WLabs, an 'innovation incubator' in Whirlpool, is the Smart Countertop Oven. It's large enough to cook an entire chicken or a 12-inch pizza, and offers cooking status notifications and integration with Google Assistant and Alexa.

It will be available for pre-order "in a limited quanity" at WLab's website, with an MSRP of $799.

Whirlpool Smart All-in-One Washer & Dryer

This bad boy can wash and dry clothes without any human intervention, with automatic detergent measurement and remote access through a mobile app. It's available to purchase now, but the Google Asistant and Alexa integration won't arrive until later this year.

HP

HP Omen 65" Gaming Display

Nvidia first teased a series of gaming monitors with Android TV built-in at last year's CES, and now you can actually pre-order one. The Nvidia x HP Omen 65" 4K gaming monitor is the first of its kind, with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR support. It has an entire Nvidia Shield TV built-in, so you get Google Assistant and all the Android TV apps your heart desires.

The HP Omen model will become available in February, for a measly $4,999.

General Electric

C by GE

General Electric already sells smart lights designed specifically for the Google Home, and now the company has announced a few more products under the 'C by GE' brand. There's an LED light strip, a light switch, a smart plug, colored bulbs, and a motion sensor.

The lights will apparently cost between $40 and $75 and the smart plug will be $25, but we don't know prices for the switch or motion sensor yet.