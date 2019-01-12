multi-page article Page 1 Page 2

This was a massive year for Google Assistant announcements at CES, but Amazon Alexa had its fair share of new integrations as well - often debuting in the same product. There were so many new Alexa integrations, in fact, that the best way to comprehensively cover them is one big roundup.

Below, find all the Alexa integrations that we were able to spot at CES, and note that we've also included mentions of Google Assistant and other voice AIs, in cause you straddle a few different ecosystems.

ADT

Traditional security firm ADT revealed its first own-branded connected home platform this CES with a new app and 7-inch tablet-esque Command Panel that integrates with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. ADT's existing family of cameras and sensors can be used with this system, creating a smart home security network that is easily automated using geofencing as well as app and voice controls. Pricing is yet to be set, but the new product will be available within the first quarter of 2019.

Archos

Rather than put both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa into its products, French tech company Archos is taking more of an either/or approach. While its Hello smart display features only Google Assistant, its budget Mate smart display stocks only Alexa. The Mate comes in 5 and 7-inch Full HD display versions and is designed mainly for households deep in the Amazon ecosystem that regularly use apps like Amazon Prime Video and Audible. The Mate 5 and 7 will be available in the first quarter of 2019 for $129 and $149 respectively.

Cavalier

Cavalier's The Maverick was widely regarded as an elegant, attractive Alexa speaker when it hit the market last year, and now the company has added another Alexa-enabled device to its roster with The Air, which is larger and features an LED clock display, but is just as aesthetically pleasing as its predecessor. The 20W stereo speaker system also features a Qi wireless charging pad for extra utility. The new product has yet to show up on the company's website, but should arrive in early 2019 for $300, according to at least one blog that may have broken a press embargo.

Daikin

One of the more unusual Alexa-integrated products to debut at CES was the Daikin One+, a smart thermostat and controller for Daikin's smart inverter HVAC system. The idea is to allow to "visualize the air" in their homes, tracking temperature and air quality through an ecosystem of indoor air quality modules, in addition to other typical smart thermostat functions. The company hasn't revealed pricing or availability details yet for its thermostat, which also supports Google Assistant.

D-Link

D-Link's new mesh and Google Assistant/Alexa-enabled series of Exo routers and extenders are typically alien-looking and built for dependable speed. Appealing to the gaming market, the Exo routers feature an 880MHz dual-core processor and an "Auto Healing" feature that kicks in when one node in the mesh fails. There are no pricing details available yet, but the series will be available within the first quarter of 2019. Additionally, D-Link announced new indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi smart plugs that also don't have price tags yet, but should launch in the second quarter of 2019.

DUX

Swedish luxury bedmaker DUX has made a bed with built-in Alexa. The integration comes as the result of a partnership with smart speaker company stellé, and the idea is simple - your bed becomes one of your smart home speakers, through which you can request light dimming or temperature alterations or anything else your smart home might support. The bed does not, however, seem to have any smart functions itself. It's just a luxury bed that retails at $4,950 for a king-size mattress and will launch at DUXIANA stores in the U.S. beginning May.

GE

GE added some new products to its C by GE smart home brand this year at CES with new full-colour LED smart lights, a smart light switch (that works with "dumb" lights), a smart plug, and a motion sensor. All products work with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple's HomeKit. Some product pricing is still in the works, but the lights are set to cost between $40 and $75, while the smart plug will be $25.

Gourmia

Kitchen appliance maker Gourmia showed off several new smart appliances that can be controlled via app as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Among the devices showcased at CES: a 7-quart digital air fryer ($180), 11-in-1 deluxe multicooker (not currently listed online), and a 10-cup coffee grinder and maker (no price listed yet).

A spacious 6.5-quart one-pot wonder that does it all! From slow cooked chili to roasted chicken, sous vide, homemade yogurt, and more, this 11-in-1 MultiCooker takes cooking to the next level. Features include a simple display with presets and adjustable controls, large heat-resistant glass lid, and a recipe book. Nonstick removable interior pot assures there is no messy cleanup. One appliance, endless possibilities.

Ikea

One of the most famous home goods retailers in the world is expanding its smart home collection in the States this spring with its line of Fyrtur smart window shades, operable via physical remote, Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant. U.S. pricing hasn't been announced yet, but if it's similar to European pricing, a set of blinds will probably start at around $136. The new Ikea smart home addition will be available in American stores starting April 1.

iOttie

Mobile accessory company iOttie revealed a car mount with built-in Alexa at the show. The mount features dual microphones and noise-canceling software so it can filter out ambient driving noises. The microphones can be muted at any time. Other than that, it's a pretty standard car mount. Pricing isn't available yet, but it will arrive later in the first quarter of 2019.

Jabra

Jabra's new Elite 85h headphones feature the services of Alexa, Siri, and/or Google Assistant (depending on the user's preference) in addition to being noise-cancelling and IP52-rated for rain resistance. Additionally, while cancelling noise can seriously run down the battery on a wireless headset such as this, Jabra promises up to 32 hours of life, even with that feature switched on. The headphones will go on sale for $300 (or $400 in Canada, because the tech industry has it in for our northern neighbors) and will be available in Best Buy beginning April.

JBL

JBL's new on-ear and over-ear Live series headphones feature built-in Alexa and Google Assistant, either of which you can access by simply tapping the left earcup. The Alexa-enabled Live series begins at $100 and tops out at the $200 over-ear Live 650BTNC, which also offers active noise cancellation. The headphones are set to hit retail stores this spring.

Juno AI

Much like the DUX smart bed mentioned above, the purpose of the Juno AI LED downlight is to make digital assistance invisible. It's just a simple and unobtrusive smart downlight, but it also features JBL speakers and Amazon Alexa, so it can also be a smart home hub. You can tell it commands and do things like ask it to play music, with no need for a pesky Alexa puck cluttering up counter space. There's not pricing or availability information available yet, but there is a mailing list on the company's website.

Klipsch

Audio firm Klipsch revealed several new sound bars at CES, including Bar 48W, a sound bar with built-in Wi-Fi and Alexa support (as well as support for AirPlay 2 and Google Voice). Models range from 40 to 54 inches in width and prices begin at $300 and can travel all the way up to $1,600. Most models will be available this spring, while some will start shipping as late as this fall.

Kohler

It's the connected tech we've all been waiting for: smart toilets. Kohler began dipping its toe in the smart home waters last year with announcements regarding Kohler Konnect at CES 2018. This year, many of its creations are finally going on sale alongside the Numi 2.0 intelligent toilet, Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror, and the Veil Lighted Collection of luminous bathroom products - all of which support Amazon Alexa (and some of which support Google Assistant, as well). The most interesting gadget of the above-mentioned items is the smart toilet, of course, because it sounds both ridiculous and potentially very luxurious. It offers personalized cleaning and drying functions, a heated seat, built-in speakers, and multi-colored ambient lighting. It also sells for a whopping $8,000. Find our coverage on the rest of the (super pricey) items here.

LaMetric

There's a new Amazon Alexa-enabled Nanoleaf challenger on the scene, and its name is LaMetric Sky. LaMetric Sky takes the same idea of customizable LED smart lights and makes them smaller and a little bit smarter with the option of having the mosaic tiles show live data. There's no pricing or availability information just yet, but more will likely be revealed this year.

Lenovo

The title 2-in-1 is usually slang for a laptop-tablet hybrid, but Lenovo debuted some 2-in-1s at this year's CES that are a bit different. Lenovo Smart Tabs are fully-featured Android tablets that double as smart displays when settled in their accompanying smart docks. Considering how little most people use either of those devices, the decision to jam those two things in one makes a lot of sense, at least for the consumer. There are two versions, the P10, which is the premium version for $300, and the M10, which is $200. The main benefits of the P10 are better specs (more storage, RAM, and a larger battery) a fingerprint sensor, glass back, and a smaller and lighter form. Pre-orders begin this month on Amazon and through Lenovo's own site.