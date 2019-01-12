Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. This week I have the open beta release of Ragnarok M: Eternal Love for Western audiences, a delightful pixel-based roguelike, and an interesting card-swiping game similar to the Reings series. So without further ado, here are the most notable games released in the last week.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Games

Ragnarok M: Eternal Love(ROM)

Android Police coverage: Ragnarok M: Eternal Love is available on the Play Store, but you can't play it yet

Ragnarok M: Eternal Love is the latest Ragnarok Online adaptation for Android, and despite a heavy focus on in-app purchases and grinding, the gameplay isn't all that bad. You actually retain full control of your character, so you won't have to worry about a forced auto-questing mechanics, though there are a few auto-attacks at your disposal, should you chose to use them.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

King Crusher – a Roguelike Game

Android Police coverage: King Crusher is a new pixel-based roguelike from Ankama Games

King Crusher is a delightful pixel-based RPG with roguelike elements and an enjoyable tile sliding mechanic. Each battle takes place on a 3x3 grid, and it's up to you to micromanage your team of three heroes in real time as you face off against many different types of enemies. Despite the game's clear gacha mechanics, the monetization is pretty fair, and the drop rates are even displayed to the user in-game.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $64.99

Ethics: Journalist's Way

If you've ever played any of DevolverDigital's card-swiping Reigns releases, then you'll have a good starting point of understanding how to play Ethics: Journalist's Way. You get to take on the role of a journalist in a corrupt civilization, and as cards pop up on your screen, you'll have to decide how to report the specific situations described on them. Usually, one choice will anger the citizens while another will anger the government. Finding the perfect balance is how you will remain alive, which means you have to think very carefully about each choice, or else someone will be gunning for you. Despite a few translation issues, this release is pretty fun.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Simple Dungeon

Simple Dungeon is an upfront priced action RPG with randomly generated dungeons. The graphics are somewhat simple, though they look pleasant enough, and the gameplay holds its own with accurate controls and plenty of different monsters to kill. So if you've been looking for a premium ARPG, you should check out Simple Dungeon.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Doors & Rooms: Perfect Escape

Doors & Rooms is a casual escape the room game where you spend the majority of time hunting down items that can help you solve the game's many puzzles and ultimately escape each room. This release is the start of series, so expect more title in the future. Once you get done with the main content, there are plenty of secret rooms still left to discover, and if you ever get stuck, there's a troubleshooter option that can help you out.

Monetization: $3.49 / contains ads / IAPs from $2.49 - $17.99

Immortal Rogue

Immortal Rogue is a pixel-based hack and slash game from Foolish Mortal. It's the dev's first release on the Play Store, and it offers brutal combat that actually carries consequences when you lose. The entire in-game world is dynamically generated around your choices, and if you search hard enough, you may even uncover a few special bosses. Thanks to the many options available to the player, there's a lot of replayability in this release, for those that would like to search out all of the possible paths and secrets.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Trulion Online

There tend to be two different camps of mobile MMORPG fans, those that enjoy auto-play mechanics and endless grinding, and those that enjoy manually grinding endlessly. Trulion Online is a game for the fans of the latter since you retain full control of your character and will have to manually quest to level up. The graphics are on the simpler side, but for a small indie project, it gets the job done better than most.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Tank You!

Philippe Schober's Tank You! is a title that plays a lot like the classic arcade game Space Invaders, but instead of taking out an ever-encroaching army of aliens, you are tasked with shooting the many tanks strafing across your screen. The goal is to survive as long as you can to claim the high score.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Baby Nom Noms

Baby Nom Noms is a sickeningly-sweet arcade puzzler with over fifty puzzles to solve and five worlds to unlock. You can also expect more content to be added in the future. The kawaii theme ensures the collectible heroes are super adorable, and the puzzle-based gameplay takes advantage of a slingshot mechanic that should be familiar to any Angry Birds fan.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Georgia Golf

As far as golf games go, Georgia Golf is alright, though it could use some polish. There is a lack of any instructions on how to play, so it's probably best if you're familiar with similar games. The zooming function doesn't ever provide you with a clear view of the course, so you'll often be left guessing where your ball will land. The animations are a little janky, and overall things feel kind of stiff. If you plan on playing casually, most of these issues won't be a problem, but if you're looking for something a little closer to Hot Shots Golf, you'll probably want to keep looking.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Algorithm. Journey inside the program

Algorithm is an enjoyable puzzle game with an adorable programming theme. Sure, you won't learn how to code by playing this, but the task-based gameplay is enough to keep most people interested. Much like directing where a train would travel across multiple tracks, you direct a shaman by micromanaging the switches that direct its course. Your goal is to collect all of the data in each stage without succumbing to the many obstacles blocking your way.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

One Line - A Line Drawing Game

One Line is a casual puzzler with a simple line drawing mechanic. Your job is to trace the lines on the screen without ever crossing any of your previous work. As you advance these puzzles become more and more challenging, so make sure you bring plenty of patience since it will take a lot of trial and error to figure out the end-game levels.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Snow Roll

Snow Roll is a casual endless runner with a cute winter theme. Your goal is to roll a snowball as far as you can by tapping on the screen to avoid obstacles. The longer you survive, the more coins you can collect, which can then be used to purchase new balls to roll.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.99

Arcane Quest Legends - Offline RPG

Arcane Quest Legends is a quality action RPG with a fair pricing model. The first chapter of the game is free, so you can play a bit to see if you fancy the gameplay, and then if you want to play more, you can purchase each subsequent chapter for a fee. This way you get to choose how much you'd like to invest in the game.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $12.99

Hit the Light

Hit the Light offers an interesting take on the classic Breakout formula. You still have to smash all of the bricks at the top of the screen, but in this release, those bricks are neon lights. Smashing the lights can be very satisfying thanks to the detailed graphics and amusing sounds of shattering glass. You'll even have a few different items at your disposal to destroy the neon lights, such as guns, ninja shurikens, and bombs.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

Fleets of Heroes

Fleets of Heroes is a new space-themed base builder that doesn't stray too far from the genre's norms. You'll spend the majority of your time incrementally upgrading your structures with the many resources they produce. The more you upgrade, the more you produce, and so it goes. You can also expect to find a few space battles, and a trading system, not to mention plenty of PvP rewards and weekly tournaments.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.