YouTube's community features began showing up around a couple of years ago but it took a year for the feature to reach more channels and start popping up in users' home feeds on mobile. However, on the web, these posts were not as easily accessible: you had to go to each channel's page to see if it had any community updates. That won't be the case for long though, as posts are starting to show up on the home page for a few users.
The community posts will be under a new section dubbed Latest YouTube posts, and sitting on top of recently uploaded videos and other recommendations. Each post gets its own card with thumbs-up and down buttons, comments, and an overflow for more options. And you can scroll to load more updates if you're so inclined.
I'm personally not a fan of these posts hijacking the first row on my YouTube home page, but then again, when I open YouTube on the web, it's almost always to a specific video or search result (I have a YouTube Chrome custom search engine). So I wouldn't notice this home page interruption much. If only these posts could be combined in their own tab instead, it might be a better solution.
- Thanks:
- Kieron Quinn,
- Alexis Barrientos
