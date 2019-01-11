Motorola had a short yet glorious golden age a few years ago. The Moto X was beloved by many Android fans out there. Sadly, those days are long gone and Motorola is but a shell of its former beauty. But that doesn't mean we should overlook deals when they come around. The Moto X4 has dropped to $189.99 over at Fry's Electronics.

Though the disappointing X4 launched at $399.99 (entirely too much), it's been hovering at $300 or so on Amazon and the like. But if you want one, Fry's is the place to get it. For your money, you get a 5.2" FHD display, 32GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, 12MP+8MP rear and 16MP front cameras, and a fingerprint sensor. It's not a powerhouse, but the Snapdragon 630 SoC inside is certainly not the worst we've ever seen.

Fry's is running the deal through Saturday, January 12 at 9:00 AM PST, meaning that you have roughly 24 hours left (at time of writing).