A key feature of Smart Displays such as the Google Home Hub is that they can be used to help you prepare dinner by presenting hands-free, step-by-step recipes for you to follow. This is open to developers if they want to add their own actions, just like BuzzFeed's Tasty did recently. Now, Innit is getting in on the act.

All you have to do is say "Hey Google, talk to Innit" and it will bring up a customized interface offering a variety of kitchen assistance. You'll be able to get personalized recipe recommendations with video walkthroughs and Innit is even partnering with connected appliance companies to enable automated cooking functions.

If you download the Innit Android app, you'll get access to even more useful features, such as meal planning, personalized nutrition, and smart shopping lists. This type of Smart Display integration isn't that widespread yet, but the potential is huge — so much so that Innit has won a CES 2019 Innovation Award for its good work.

The Innit action should be live on your Smart Display right now if you're in the US, but it doesn't work yet in the UK. More integrations like this could be on their way, including from the likes of SideChef. Chris Cosentino did a Google Assistant Playground demonstration at CES, so we can expect his platform to bolster the Assistant's cooking credentials in the near future.