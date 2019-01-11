Yesterday, a post on Reddit said that Google's little music streamer that could, Chromecast Audio, had been discontinued. Sadly, that turned out to be true: according to an official statement from Google, the device is no longer being manufactured.

A Google spokesperson has confirmed to Android Police that Chromecast Audio has been discontinued, saying:

Our product portfolio continues to evolve, and now we have a variety of products for users to enjoy audio. We have therefore stopped manufacturing our Chromecast Audio products. We will continue to offer assistance for Chromecast Audio devices, so users can continue to enjoy their music, podcasts and more.

With the myriad speakers available with Chromecast functionality baked in, consumers won't be hurting for ways to stream music at home, but the discontinuation of Chromecast Audio is still a crying shame. The device is cheap, simple, and can add Wi-Fi streaming to any speaker with an auxiliary jack. Units are currently available for $15 (that's $20 off their original $35 MSRP) from a number of outlets, though, so go snag a few before it's too late.