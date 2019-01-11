It's finally Friday! Another week is wrapping up and boy what a busy one it was. CES, though not as a big of an event for us at AP as MWC, is still a deluge of news. And since it's Friday, that means it's time for another round of app sales to get the weekend started right. It's a much smaller list today, which is expected considering the time of year. So take a look at what we have today and enjoy your weekend.

Free

Apps

  1. Total Media Player Pro $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Screen Draw Screenshot Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Screenshot Pro 2 $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Todo Reminder Pro + Widget $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Root Checker Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Thai phrasebook ✈ Thai Talk Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Unit Converter Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Gizmoot for MS1 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Gizmoot for XW-SMA $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Digital Dashboard GPS Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Lost In Dungeon - Rogue like Dungeon Crawller $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Adventure 2D : Gold Digger Ninja $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Beneath the Basement $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. HEXASMASH • Wrecking Ball Physics Puzzle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Undertones $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Zombie Infinity War VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Tap Town Premium (idle RPG) - Soul $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. 2 Player Quiz Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Laser Labyrinth $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Truth Or Dare Fun $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. A Dark Dragon VIP $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. CashKnight ( Ruby Event Version ) $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Dino Teacher $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Dungeon X Pixel Hero VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Survival Island: EVO PRO – Survivor building home $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Africa 3D Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day

Sale

Apps

  1. BTool Expert $10.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
  2. CMAPP Part1 Exam Review $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Default App Manager $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Blue Light Filter & Night Mode - Night Shift Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Child Lock: Protect your children $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Period Tracker Mia Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Retro N64 Pro - N64 Emulator $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Tequila Radio - Online Radio Player PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Mute Camera Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Among the Stars $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Add and subtract within 20 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Division Math Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. CallofCommander: Zombie Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Math Shot Add and Subtract within 100 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Mirror Land $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Ones! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. THE GALAXY: SURVIVOR $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. ACE Academy $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Jurassic Island VR $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Piko's Blocks+ - Reasoning $12.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Redsun RTS Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Make Your Clock Widget Pro $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. World Clock Widget 2019 Pro $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Bubbles Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Game of Life Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Knots Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Lines Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Aragon $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. Arc $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. B1ack Scorpion $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Black Cappuccino $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Cappuccino Chocolate $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Dark Moon $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Desire $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Desire2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Desire Black Gold $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Elixir $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Era $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Era Flat $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Rustic $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Rustic Dynasty $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. White Moon $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days