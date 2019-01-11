Article Contents
It's finally Friday! Another week is wrapping up and boy what a busy one it was. CES, though not as a big of an event for us at AP as MWC, is still a deluge of news. And since it's Friday, that means it's time for another round of app sales to get the weekend started right. It's a much smaller list today, which is expected considering the time of year. So take a look at what we have today and enjoy your weekend.
Free
Apps
- Total Media Player Pro $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Screen Draw Screenshot Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Screenshot Pro 2 $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Todo Reminder Pro + Widget $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Root Checker Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Thai phrasebook ✈ Thai Talk Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Unit Converter Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Gizmoot for MS1 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Gizmoot for XW-SMA $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Digital Dashboard GPS Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Lost In Dungeon - Rogue like Dungeon Crawller $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Adventure 2D : Gold Digger Ninja $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Beneath the Basement $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- HEXASMASH • Wrecking Ball Physics Puzzle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Undertones $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Zombie Infinity War VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Tap Town Premium (idle RPG) - Soul $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- 2 Player Quiz Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Laser Labyrinth $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Truth Or Dare Fun $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- A Dark Dragon VIP $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- CashKnight ( Ruby Event Version ) $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dino Teacher $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dungeon X Pixel Hero VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Survival Island: EVO PRO – Survivor building home $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Africa 3D Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
Sale
Apps
- BTool Expert $10.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- CMAPP Part1 Exam Review $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Default App Manager $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Blue Light Filter & Night Mode - Night Shift Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Child Lock: Protect your children $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Period Tracker Mia Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Retro N64 Pro - N64 Emulator $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tequila Radio - Online Radio Player PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mute Camera Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Among the Stars $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Add and subtract within 20 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Division Math Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- CallofCommander: Zombie Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Math Shot Add and Subtract within 100 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mirror Land $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ones! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- THE GALAXY: SURVIVOR $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ACE Academy $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Jurassic Island VR $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Piko's Blocks+ - Reasoning $12.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Redsun RTS Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Make Your Clock Widget Pro $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- World Clock Widget 2019 Pro $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bubbles Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Game of Life Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Knots Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lines Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Aragon $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Arc $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- B1ack Scorpion $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Black Cappuccino $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cappuccino Chocolate $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dark Moon $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Desire $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Desire2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Desire Black Gold $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Elixir $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Era $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Era Flat $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rustic $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rustic Dynasty $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- White Moon $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
