Streaming has radically changed the way most of us consume media, with music and video being readily available on demand over the internet. Gaming has proven to be a difficult nut to crack for would-be streaming providers, though, with several companies trying their hand to varying degrees success over the past few years. Now, Amazon is throwing its hat into the game-streaming ring, according to a report from The Information.

As streaming requires significantly less processing power than running games locally, titles could stream to Amazon's Fire TV hardware, as well as smartphones and tablets. Amazon reportedly is in talks with publishers about distributing their games through the forthcoming service, which could launch as early as next year.