Xiaomi leads the smart TV sector in India and hopes to strengthen its position with two new Mi TV Pro models. The 55" Mi LED TV 4X Pro and 43" Mi LED TV 4A Pro are its latest entries to what is an increasingly crowded market. Additionally, the Chinese company also announced it's very first attempt at a soundbar.

The larger (55") of the two new TVs has a 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) display while the smaller one (43") can only boast a Full HD (1920 x 1080) panel. For fans of options, they will ship with Xiaomi's own PatchWall OS as well as Android TV with the Google Assistant. Both TVs have 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD surround sound, a 64-bit Amlogic quad-core chip, and Mali-450 GPU.

8GB of storage comes with both, while the 55-incher has double the RAM at 2GB. In terms of I/O, both have 3xHDMI (1xARC), 1xS/PDIF, 1xEthernet. The 43-inch model offers 3xUSB ports (one more than the larger one) and also sports a 3.5mm jack. Bluetooth 4.2 is on board each, as well as WiFi (dual-band for the 55").

The Mi Soundbar is the first of its kind from Xiaomi. 8 drivers consist of two 20mm dome tweeters, two 2.5" woofers, and four passive radiators, promising balanced sound with decent bass. There are plenty of connections to choose from (Line-In, AUX, Optical, Bluetooth, and S/PDIF) but no casting, sadly.

The TVs go on sale January 15th from Mi.com, Flipkart and in Mi Home stores for INR 39,999 (55-inch, ~$570) and INR 22,999 (43", ~3). The Mi Soundbar will cost INR 4,999 (~$70) and will be available on January 16th from Mi.com and Mi Stores. Don't hold your breath for international availability.