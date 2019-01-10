USB-C is becoming more and more ubiquitous these days, and while there's always a bit of confusion about compatibility, what's supported what isn't, and that new DRM-like authentication program, things have been mostly moving in the right direction. Options for chargers, cables, and other accessories are more varied now, and prices are dropping down.
However, if you own a few USB-C devices, you may have noticed something: multi-port chargers often have just one USB-C output, with the rest being USB-A. With the exception of Aukey's 36W dual USB-C PD, I can't find anything from Anker, Ravpower, or other known brands, despite doing this search every few weeks. So you can imagine my surprise and joy when I saw that Satechi is finally granting us our wish of a desktop/travel charger with two USB-C PD ports.
The Satechi 75W Dual Type-C PD Charger (sexy name) is the successor to the 75W charger that Ryne reviewed last year (and that I have been using during my trips). It still has four ports, but instead of one USB-C 60W port (5-20V/3A) one QC3.0, it has two PD ports. The first remains the same, while the second one is less powerful, topping at 18W (5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A). The other two ports are still regular USB-A; they have a combined output of 12W, and can charge at up to 5V/2.4A.
I don't know how Satechi's math works that total into 75W, but let's not quarrel over arithmetics and be thankful we can charge our computer and phone over USB-C, plus also a smartwatch, activity tracker, or other accessories.
The new 75W charger supports input between 110V and 240V, so you'll be able to use it all around the world. However, you can pick between two cable plug variants: US and UK. Either will work everywhere, you'll just have to use an adapter for different wall plugs. It's already available on Satechi and Amazon for $70 — just a bit more than its predecessor's launch price of $65.
Next up is a smaller charger from Satechi. The 30W isn't really unique and there are several competing products from other brands. But in case you're interested in Satechi's offering, it has one USB-C PD output at up to 18W (5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A) and one USB-A 3.0 output at up to 12W (5V/2.4A). It also supports 110V-240V input, but comes in three plug type variants: US (which flips close for easier carry), EU, and UK (the bulkiest). It will go on sale toward the end of January on both Satechi and Amazon for a realistic MSRP of $30.
LAS VEGAS – (Jan. 8, 2019) – Satechi, known for producing accessories that make everyday life more convenient, launches two sleek Type-C PD Travel Chargers at CES 2019. The new 75W Dual Type-C PD Travel Charger and 30W Dual-Port Wall Charger are the ideal solution for on-the-go charging, compatible with the latest USB-C tablets and smartphones.
POWERFUL USB-C PD CHARGING
The new travel chargers will both feature upgraded USB-C Power Delivery in an ultra-compact adapter, perfect for charging USB-C tablets and fast-charging compatible smartphones while on-the-go.
The 75W Dual Type-C PD Travel Charger integrates two powerful USB-C ports, ideal for the 2018 iPad Pro and fast-charging the iPhone XS Max/XS/XR, and two USB-A ports for additional charging capabilities. Alternatively, the 30W Dual-Port Wall Charger features one USB-C PD port and an additional USB-A port to simultaneously charge another USB device.
COMPACT, TRAVEL-FRIENDLY DESIGN
The 75W and 30W Travel Chargers boast a broad voltage input range (100-240V), perfect when traveling internationally, in a sleek, compact design. The chargers can be easily stored in any luggage, carry-on bag, purse or backpack to ensure no devices run out of juice when users need them most. Each of the chargers is also housed in durable, heat-resistant materials and complies with CE, ETL, USBIF and FCC standards to ensure a safe, worry-free charge.
PRICING AND AVAILABILITY
The 75W Dual Type-C PD Travel Charger is available now for $69.99 in space gray on Satechi.net and Amazon.com.
The 30W Dual-Port Wall Charger available for pre-order for $29.99 USD in space gray on Satechi.net and Amazon.com. It will be fully on sale and shipping to customers by the end of the January 2019.
