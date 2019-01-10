Samsung has been teasing the Galaxy S10 a fair bit over the past few months, including at CES 2019. The company ususally releases new Galaxy S phones around February or March, and sure enough, this year's reveal event is scheduled for February 20th.

"On February 20, Samsung Electronics will unveil new devices that promise to usher in new Galaxy experiences based on 10 years of innovations," the company said in a blog post. "The exciting reveal will take place at the Samsung Galaxy UNPACKED event in San Francisco." Holding the event in San Francisco is an interesting decision, as the last few Unpacked events have been hosted in Barcelona.

When the day comes, you'll be able to watch a live broadcast from Samsung's website. We already know from leaks and renders that at least one version of the phone will have triple rear cameras and a 'punch-hole' front-facing camera.