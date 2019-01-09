Magnetic mounting, not blocking air vents, and wireless charging — when it comes to phone mounts for cars, you can usually only pick two of those. Scosche has announced a phone mount at CES that aims to include all three of those features — the MaicMount Charge3.
The phone mount clips on to your car's air vents, and has a 360-degree adjustable arm to keep your phone from blocking airflow. The MagicMount sticks to your phone with magnets, and has a 10W Qi wireless charging pad in the middle.
The MagicMount definitely looks like a great way to use your phone in a car, assuming the adjustable arm can handle larger devices. Scosche didn't reveal pricing details, but the mount should become available sometime this spring.
Press Release
LAS VEGAS – (Jan. 8, 2019) –SCOSCHE® Industries (pronounced skōsh/skohsh), innovatorsof award-winning consumer technology, powersports and car audio products and accessories,combined the multi-award-winning design of its MagicMount system with its cutting-edge QiWireless Charging technology. Then, it found a way to make wireless charging a little bit cooler(literally) with the MagicMount Charge3.There are many options when it comes to picking a wireless charger, but the latest addition tothe Scosche MagicMount line-up stands head and shoulders above the rest, thanks to itsdistinct design and unique functional advantages. First, it is available in a vehicle vent mount.Vent mounts are popular because they are quick and easy to install, remove, and transfer fromvehicle to vehicle. But, until now they have had one major drawback – they block the airflowfrom a vehicle’s vent. On a particularly hot or cold day, that is a big problem. Users need to seeand access their phone, but need that vent to be doing its job of warming or cooling them, aswell.The Scosche designers took the challenge onboard and created an elegant and adaptablesolution – the MagicMount Charge3 Vent. With a unique open design and an articulated swing-arm that allows unimpeded air-flow from a vehicle’s vent, this Qi-charging mount also providesmaximum device visibility and maneuverability. The charging head independently rotates 360degrees with a light, but distinct dial-like feel, free of cables and other impediments, so thedevice can be viewed from any angle. The articulated swing arm offers even more positioningoptions, including moving the phone completely away from the vent, while still anchored there.Certified by the Wireless Power Consortium (WCP), the charger delivers up to 10W of charge,supporting Apple and Samsung Fast Charge. It provides the extra safety protection of ForeignObject Detection, which prevents charging if something other than a Qi-enabled device isplaced on the charging head. Anambient light sensing LED light ring illuminates soft blue duringnormal charging and flashes red to indicate foreign object detection.When held in place by the MagicMount Charge3’s 100% device-safe Neodymium magnets, athermal management gap is created between the phone and the Qi-charging head. This gapallows heated air to disperse and be replaced by cooler air during charging. Cooler charging issafer for the life of the device’s battery, as well as the device itself.The charging mount is built from premium materials, including high-impact Polycarbonateresulting in a look that enhances any vehicle’s interior. The articulating rotating swing-arm andthe 360-degree rotating charging head deliver a smooth yet tactile feedback experience for theuser as they adjust.!The MagicMount Charge3 is available in a choice of four mounting options suitable for home,office and vehicle:1.The MagicMount Charge3 Vent mount is quick and easy to install, remove, and transferfrom vehicle to vehicle.A patent pending open design allows unimpeded airflow fromyour vehicle’s HVAC vent.2.The MagicMount Charge3 Dash Mount uses Scosche StickGrip material to provide astrong hold to dash, table or another flat surface. The 360-degree pivoting base allowsmultiple angle options and adjusts to hold firmly once you’ve achieved the desired angle.3.The MagicMount Charge3 Window/Dash’s StickGrip base allows you to mount it on anyflat surface at home, in the office, or in-vehicle.4.The MagicMount Charge3 Double Pivot option can be mounted in various places in yourvehicle, including tight spaces. With a StickGrip suction-cup base and double-pivotedbase that offers multiple adjustments and viewing options.The MagicMount Charge 3 will be available Spring, 2019Follow us on: Instagram (@scoscheinc) and @scosche on,,GOOGLE+,andfor the latest news on all of the company’s award-winning consumer techand car audio products and accessories. And visit our company Press Room onScosche.com.About SCOSCHE:Founded in 1980, SCOSCHE Industries is an award-winning innovator of consumer technologyand car audio products – committed to delivering superior product quality and functionality,exceptional value and unmatched customer service. The designers and engineers atSCOSCHE develop products that reflect a rich heritage in audio and mobile technologies.SCOSCHE finds inspiration in the California lifestyle, culture, music and people. Theseinfluences can be seen in the accessories and products that are now in the hands, homes,offices and vehicles of people in over 50 countries. With over 400 patents/trademarks andcountless industry awards received, it is easy to see why SCOSCHE is consistently at theforefront of technology and innovation.
