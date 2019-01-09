LAS VEGAS – (Jan. 8, 2019) –

SCOSCHE® Industries (pronounced sk

ō

sh/skohsh), innovators

of award-winning consumer technology, powersports and car audio products and accessories,

combined the multi-award-winning design of its MagicMount system with its cutting-edge Qi

Wireless Charging technology. Then, it found a way to make wireless charging a little bit cooler

(literally) with the MagicMount Charge3.

There are many options when it comes to picking a wireless charger, but the latest addition to

the Scosche MagicMount line-up stands head and shoulders above the rest, thanks to its

distinct design and unique functional advantages. First, it is available in a vehicle vent mount.

Vent mounts are popular because they are quick and easy to install, remove, and transfer from

vehicle to vehicle. But, until now they have had one major drawback – they block the airflow

from a vehicle’s vent. On a particularly hot or cold day, that is a big problem. Users need to see

and access their phone, but need that vent to be doing its job of warming or cooling them, as

well.

The Scosche designers took the challenge onboard and created an elegant and adaptable

solution – the MagicMount Charge3 Vent. With a unique open design and an articulated swing-

arm that allows unimpeded air-flow from a vehicle’s vent, this Qi-charging mount also provides

maximum device visibility and maneuverability. The charging head independently rotates 360

degrees with a light, but distinct dial-like feel, free of cables and other impediments, so the

device can be viewed from any angle. The articulated swing arm offers even more positioning

options, including moving the phone completely away from the vent, while still anchored there.

Certified by the Wireless Power Consortium (WCP), the charger delivers up to 10W of charge,

supporting Apple and Samsung Fast Charge. It provides the extra safety protection of Foreign

Object Detection, which prevents charging if something other than a Qi-enabled device is

placed on the charging head. An

ambient light sensing LED light ring illuminates soft blue during

normal charging and flashes red to indicate foreign object detection.

When held in place by the MagicMount Charge3’s 100% device-safe Neodymium magnets, a

thermal management gap is created between the phone and the Qi-charging head. This gap

allows heated air to disperse and be replaced by cooler air during charging. Cooler charging is

safer for the life of the device’s battery, as well as the device itself.

T

he charging mount is built from premium materials, including high-impact Polycarbonate

resulting in a look that enhances any vehicle’s interior. The articulating rotating swing-arm and

the 360-degree rotating charging head deliver a smooth yet tactile feedback experience for the

user as they adjust.

!

The MagicMount Charge3 is available in a choice of four mounting options suitable for home,

office and vehicle:

1.

The MagicMount Charge3 Vent mount is quick and easy to install, remove, and transfer

from vehicle to vehicle.

A patent pending open design allows unimpeded airflow from

your vehicle’s HVAC vent.

2.

The MagicMount Charge3 Dash Mount uses Scosche StickGrip material to provide a

strong hold to dash, table or another flat surface. The 360-degree pivoting base allows

multiple angle options and adjusts to hold firmly once you’ve achieved the desired angle.

3.

The MagicMount Charge3 Window/Dash’s StickGrip base allows you to mount it on any

flat surface at home, in the office, or in-vehicle.

4.

The MagicMount Charge3 Double Pivot option can be mounted in various places in your

vehicle, including tight spaces. With a StickGrip suction-cup base and double-pivoted

base that offers multiple adjustments and viewing options.

The MagicMount Charge 3 will be available Spring, 2019

