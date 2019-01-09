If you're not on the smart lights bandwagon yet, maybe this will entice you: Best Buy is currently offering a hearty discount on a three-bulb Philips Hue starter kit. And not just any bulbs! These are the white and color ambiance variety, which can adjust to any color you like.

The starter kit comes with the three bulbs, the required hub to connect them to your Wi-Fi network, and a switch. The switch is magnetic, so you can stick it to a metal surface like your fridge to operate the lights of your choosing without fiddling with your phone or voice assistant.

This particular package normally sells for $189.99, so at its current sale price of $119.99, you're saving $70. While 120 bucks for three light bulbs may seem pricey at a glance, the automated scheduling smart bulbs offer is something you won't want to live without once you've tried it. Check out Best Buy to get your set.