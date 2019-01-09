Huawei, Honor, Motorola, Samsung, and a few other companies are working on 'hole-punch' phones — where a small area inside the screen is removed for the front-facing camera. It looks like Nokia is now joining the party, if renders from a leaked CAD file are to be believed.

91Mobiles partnered with @OnLeaks to publish the first renders of Nokia's upcoming hole-punch phone, which may be called the Nokia 8.1 Plus. It has a cutout for a camera at the top-left, a headphone jack on the top, a rear fingerprint sensor, and a Type-C port for charging on the bottom. The back is covered in glass, with Android One branding at the bottom.

It's nice to see Nokia sticking with the headphone jack, and the overall design of the phone doesn't look bad at all. Hopefully, we're not too far away from an official announcement.