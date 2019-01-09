Owners of HMD Global's Nokia 8 Sirocco understandably thought that buying the flagship Android One model would guarantee them fast updates, but they've since had to sit back and watch plenty of other phones get Pie ahead of them. Thankfully, the wait is over and the rollout starts today.
As HMD points out, it's the 8th Nokia phone to get bumped to the latest version of Android. The Nokia 8 Sirocco is undoubtedly the darling of the lineup, at least until the Nokia 9 PureView becomes official, so it's good to see that it's now caught up with its cheaper siblings.
Like any other phone, upgrading to Android 9 Pie gets the Sirocco App Actions, Slices, Adaptive Battery, and a host of UI design tweaks. For those worried they're spending too much time on their phone, Digital Wellbeing features such as App Timers and Wind Down will be welcome additions. Expect to see the update reach your devices at some point over the next few days.
Press Release
Nokia 8 Sirocco blends premium craftsmanship and latest innovation with Android™ 9 Pie upgradeLONDON, UK, 9 JANUARY 2019: HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has today announced that the Nokia 8 Sirocco will now begin receiving the latest Android operating system, Android 9 Pie.With the Android 9 Pie upgrade arriving on the Nokia 8 Sirocco, a total of eight Nokia smartphones are now running the latest Android OS, giving users access to the latest features from Google. The Android 9 Pie update ensures that Nokia smartphones improve with time, thanks to intuitive AI which learns user habits to ensure the most effective and efficient experience.The Nokia 8 Sirocco is an ultra-compact, beautifully designed powerhouse, blending Nokia’s premium craftsmanship with effortless performance. It takes creative storytelling to a new level, with its ZEISS optics and perfectly tuned acoustics.Nokia 8 Sirocco users using Android 9 Pie will enjoy improvements to their smartphone experience based on their daily phone use. This is due to features like predictive system navigation, which adjust and anticipate each user’s personal needs.Other new features of Android 9 Pie which will benefit Nokia 8 Sirocco users include App Actions and Digital Wellbeing, brand-new features exclusive to Android One devices and Google Pixel phones.Key features of Android 9 Pie
- App Actions – Helps you get things done faster by predicting your next move and displaying the right action on your phone
- Slices – Identifies relevant information of your favourite apps to make them more easily accessible when you need them
- Adaptive Battery – Uses deep learning to understand usage patterns and prioritise battery power on important apps
- Adaptive Brightness – Automatically adapts phone brightness by learning from your interactions
- New system navigation – Features a single home button that provides intelligent predictions and suggestions (user enabled)Digital Wellbeing features:
- Dashboard – Highlights screen time and phone usage including how many times the device has been unlocked and number of notifications received
- App Timers – Set time limits on app usage
- Wind Down and Do Not Disturb – Set a daily schedule to get your phone ready for bed. Your screen fades to Grayscale, while Do Not Disturb silences notifications for a restful sleep. You can activate Do Not Disturb anytime you want to disconnect.
Comments