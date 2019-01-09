Smart doorbells are hardly novel at this point, with options available from several manufacturers. Many, like those from Google's Nest and Amazon's Ring, require subscription fees to unlock their full feature set. Not so with the new offering from Netatmo, which will do everything it can do right out of the box, no fees required.

The Netatmo Smart Video Doorbell packs a wide-angle 1080p camera that, like other devices of its kind, kicks on when it detects motion or the doorbell button is pressed. You'll be notified of events in real time on your phone, and the doorbell has a microphone and speaker so you can communicate with people at the door. Videos can save to the included microSD card or to Dropbox or an FTP server, and can be accessed on your phone through the Netatmo app. The doorbell isn't compatible with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa — only Apple HomeKit — but there's IFTTT integration, if you'd like to rig your own automation.

Pricing and exact availability haven't been announced yet, but units are expected to be available in the second half of this year.