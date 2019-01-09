



The newest OnePlus 6T update pushed out by T-Mobile appeared to be pretty bland, with only support for an "additional domestic roaming partner" in the changelog. However, according to a number of disgruntled users on Reddit, the update is breaking Google Play certification on the device.

Understandably, owners are not pleased, since this stops services such as Google Pay from working on the 6T. Possible solutions such as clearing Play Store data haven't been able to fix the problem, so waiting for T-Mobile to release another update with the bug squashed seems to be all anyone can do, unless Google can do something on its end.

To make matters worse, T-Mobile OnePlus 6Ts reboot and update automatically and without warning, so you won't be able to manually stop the update from happening. Fortunately, not everyone is experiencing the issues, including some of us here at AP, so at least it's not universal. If you're one of the unlucky users to be affected, you just have to hope OnePlus, T-Mobile, and/or Google do something about it pronto.