Motorola's phones generally have nice hardware, an unadulterated version of Android, and good performance for their price. Those things are all true of the Moto Z3 Play, which launched launched last year for $500 — the last one even more so now that the phone is on sale at B&H for $115 off its MSRP.

For your $385, you're getting dual rear-facing cameras, a six-inch screen, and a Snapdragon 636 paired with four gigs of RAM. It's also got support for Motorola's Moto Mods, if you're into that (the battery pack ones are pretty cool). The Z3 Play ships with Android 8.1 Oreo, but it's on Motorola's list of phones that will be getting Pie eventually.



The "Important Notice!" is that the phone is carrier unlocked.

The device's price has historically fluctuated between $400 and $500, but B&H is offering an extra $15 off with a coupon. It's right there on the product page; all you have to do is click it. The offer ends Saturday, January 12 at 11:59 p.m., Eastern, so if you're looking for a nice mid-range phone, go check this out before it's too late.