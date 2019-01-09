In our Wi-Fi-connected-everything reality, Bluetooth-only speakers aren't all that exciting. If you spend a lot of your time outdoors, though, Wi-Fi probably isn't your closest friend, and you might find yourself wanting for a wireless speaker that can brave the elements. Aukey sells just such a speaker, and it's currently more than half of on Amazon with a coupon code.

Aukey's outdoor speaker is water- and shock-resistant, making it ideal for use in situations where it might get dropped or splashed. It's got a 5,200 mAh battery that's purportedly good for up to 30 hours of music playback, and, interestingly, a tripod mount for more positioning versatility.



Got a tripod? Put this speaker on it.

The speaker is normally $49.99, but you can use coupon code 29GSXOAW to knock a hefty $27.99 off the price tag. That coupon code expires at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, January 15. Click the link below to pick one up for yourself.