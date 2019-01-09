Audio-Technica is a fan-favorite manufacturer of comparatively reasonably priced, high-quality audio gear. The company announced a slew of new products at CES this year, including several pairs of new additions to its noise-canceling QuietPoint line. Among those are the ATH-ANC900BT, a pair of high-end wireless cans meant to compete with the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM3.

The ATH-ANC900BT have a nearly-identical frequency response and driver size compared to Sony's latest noise-canceling headphones, and Audio-Technica says they can provide up to 35 hours of wireless playback with active noise cancellation on, or 60 with ANC switched off. They feature Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX, too, so on paper, there's a lot to like here.

One thing that's not so hot: microUSB charging. That's tough to swallow in 2019, especially for a pair of headphones that'll retail for $299. Still, Audio-Technica's got a pretty solid track record when it comes to sound quality, and if everything else checks out, it might be worth the hassle. The headphones will be available this spring.