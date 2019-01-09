Well, hello there. Fancy seeing you here. After a break that was brought on by the holidays and some other circumstances, I'm back again to bring you all some app sales. Put your concerns about the fate of this regular Android Police series to rest, dear readers, and feast your eyes on the list we have today.

Free

Apps

  1. Around Me - Image Recognition - Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. QR and Barcode Scanner PRO $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Browse Simply Gold - Fast Incognito Web Browser $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Network Speed Meter Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Betting tips football $16.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Drink Water Reminder - Activity Reminder Timer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Email Pro $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. Night Light Pro: Blue Light Filter, Night Mode $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  9. Scientific Calculator | Complex Number Calculator $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  10. CheckOnMe $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. Pro Mp3 player - Qamp $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. SkanApp hands-free PDF scanner $19.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days

Games

  1. Modern Aircraft Strike $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 hours
  2. Mystic Guardian VIP : Old School Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 hours
  3. Zero - Unlimited infinite challenge $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 hours
  4. CashKnight ( Soul Event Version ) $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. League of Stickman 2018- Ninja Arena PVP(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  6. BLOCK 1010 - COLORFUL $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. Grow Heroes Vip : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  8. Knockdown Can Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  9. Math games kids $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  10. Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky)Stickman War Z $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  11. Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. Night Survivor PRO $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Sorting Machine - Full Version $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Taxi Simulator 1976 Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. The epic of legend 1 -The Tower of Lost $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Animals Memory Game PRO 2019 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Dungeon Shooter V1.2 : Before New Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Timing Hero VIP : Retro Fighting Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Valentine's Mahjong Tiles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Minesweeper Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. The Celestial Tree VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Wonder Knights VIP : Retro Shooter RPG $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Sticko - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 hours
  2. Tropical Ocean 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 hours
  3. 3D Waterfall Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Crackify Pixel - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Particle Live Wallpaper Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Oval - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Pillow - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Supercons - The Superhero Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Radio Alarm Clock++ (clock radio and radio player) $2.29 -> $1.15; Sale ends in 5 hours
  2. Advanced Sport Training Calendar $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Eat30 - Grocery Shop Easier for Whole 30 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. English Spanish Dictionary Unabridged $24.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. English Spanish Dictionary $9.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Peakview $8.49 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. WecriptChat Lite - An Encrypted Messenger App $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  8. Language Coach $9.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  9. Parenting Hero - Become a wiser parent $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  10. Pulsar Music Player Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  11. Strobe Tuner Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  12. 3D Charts Pro $1.75 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  13. Change DNS Pro (No Root 3G/Wifi) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  14. Learn French Language: Listen, Speak, Read Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  15. Pro Card Counting Simulator $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  16. The Art of War - PRO (No Ads) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  17. EasyJoin "Pro": Send SMS from PC, files, clipboard $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. Lab Plot n Fit $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  19. Manual Flash Calculator (Pro) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  20. Private DIARY Pro - Personal journal $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  21. Tournament Manager Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  22. C4droid - C/C++ compiler & IDE $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. EarForge: Learn Ear Training $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  24. MailDroid Pro - Email Application $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  25. Vape Tools Box [for true Geeks] $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  26. Computer and IT Quiz (Pro) $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  27. Day by Day Organizer PRO $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  28. Password Manager+: Cloud Backup & Fingerprint $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  29. VGB - GameBoy (GBC) Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  30. WiFi Locator $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. SpellKeeper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 hours
  2. Fingertip Tennis $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Furfur and Nublo $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Kolumno $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Pocket war 2K (early access) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  6. Vignettes $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  7. Christmas Games 2 in 1 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  8. Defend the Cake $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  9. Demon's Rise $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  10. Hangman Premium $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  11. Math Shot $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  12. GeoExpert - France Geography $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  13. GeoExpert - Spain Geography $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  14. Math Addition Subtraction $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  15. Second grade Math - Addition $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  16. SnakEscape $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  17. The Lonely Hacker $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  18. Gravity Quest - Magic Maze $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  19. Lemegeton Master Edition $9.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  20. Multiplying Fractions Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  21. Death Squared $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  22. Guardian Prelude:Pure MMORPG $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  23. Math Connect PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  24. Prison Run and Gun $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  25. Spelling Right PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  26. Synonyms PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  27. The Last Dream (Full) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  28. Word Mania PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  29. Siralim 3 (Monster Taming RPG) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  30. Age of Civilizations Europe $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  31. Blue X World $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  32. SKY STEEL - Ultimate Edition $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  33. Swamp Defense 2 AdFree $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  34. Word Search Premium $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  35. Nimian Legends : BrightRidge $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  36. Russian Car Driver HD PREMIUM $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  37. Russian Car Driver ZIL 130 Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  38. Word Cage PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Erza Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 hours
  2. Everyday Wallpaper Pro (Ad - Free) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days