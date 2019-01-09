Article Contents
Well, hello there. Fancy seeing you here. After a break that was brought on by the holidays and some other circumstances, I'm back again to bring you all some app sales. Put your concerns about the fate of this regular Android Police series to rest, dear readers, and feast your eyes on the list we have today.
Free
Apps
- Around Me - Image Recognition - Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- QR and Barcode Scanner PRO $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Browse Simply Gold - Fast Incognito Web Browser $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Network Speed Meter Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Betting tips football $16.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Drink Water Reminder - Activity Reminder Timer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Email Pro $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Night Light Pro: Blue Light Filter, Night Mode $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Scientific Calculator | Complex Number Calculator $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- CheckOnMe $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pro Mp3 player - Qamp $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- SkanApp hands-free PDF scanner $19.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
Games
- Modern Aircraft Strike $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 hours
- Mystic Guardian VIP : Old School Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 hours
- Zero - Unlimited infinite challenge $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 hours
- CashKnight ( Soul Event Version ) $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- League of Stickman 2018- Ninja Arena PVP(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- BLOCK 1010 - COLORFUL $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Grow Heroes Vip : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Knockdown Can Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Math games kids $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky)Stickman War Z $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Night Survivor PRO $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sorting Machine - Full Version $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Taxi Simulator 1976 Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- The epic of legend 1 -The Tower of Lost $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Animals Memory Game PRO 2019 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon Shooter V1.2 : Before New Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Timing Hero VIP : Retro Fighting Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Valentine's Mahjong Tiles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Minesweeper Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Celestial Tree VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Wonder Knights VIP : Retro Shooter RPG $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Sticko - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 hours
- Tropical Ocean 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 hours
- 3D Waterfall Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Crackify Pixel - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Particle Live Wallpaper Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Oval - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pillow - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Supercons - The Superhero Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Radio Alarm Clock++ (clock radio and radio player) $2.29 -> $1.15; Sale ends in 5 hours
- Advanced Sport Training Calendar $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Eat30 - Grocery Shop Easier for Whole 30 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- English Spanish Dictionary Unabridged $24.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- English Spanish Dictionary $9.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Peakview $8.49 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- WecriptChat Lite - An Encrypted Messenger App $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Language Coach $9.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Parenting Hero - Become a wiser parent $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Pulsar Music Player Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Strobe Tuner Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- 3D Charts Pro $1.75 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Change DNS Pro (No Root 3G/Wifi) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Learn French Language: Listen, Speak, Read Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pro Card Counting Simulator $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Art of War - PRO (No Ads) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- EasyJoin "Pro": Send SMS from PC, files, clipboard $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lab Plot n Fit $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Manual Flash Calculator (Pro) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Private DIARY Pro - Personal journal $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tournament Manager Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- C4droid - C/C++ compiler & IDE $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- EarForge: Learn Ear Training $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- MailDroid Pro - Email Application $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vape Tools Box [for true Geeks] $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Computer and IT Quiz (Pro) $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Day by Day Organizer PRO $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Password Manager+: Cloud Backup & Fingerprint $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- VGB - GameBoy (GBC) Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- WiFi Locator $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- SpellKeeper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 hours
- Fingertip Tennis $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Furfur and Nublo $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Kolumno $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Pocket war 2K (early access) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Vignettes $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Christmas Games 2 in 1 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Defend the Cake $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Demon's Rise $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Hangman Premium $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Math Shot $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- GeoExpert - France Geography $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- GeoExpert - Spain Geography $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Math Addition Subtraction $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Second grade Math - Addition $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- SnakEscape $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- The Lonely Hacker $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Gravity Quest - Magic Maze $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Lemegeton Master Edition $9.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Multiplying Fractions Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Death Squared $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Guardian Prelude:Pure MMORPG $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Math Connect PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Prison Run and Gun $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Spelling Right PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Synonyms PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Last Dream (Full) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Word Mania PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Siralim 3 (Monster Taming RPG) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Age of Civilizations Europe $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Blue X World $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SKY STEEL - Ultimate Edition $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Swamp Defense 2 AdFree $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Word Search Premium $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Nimian Legends : BrightRidge $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Russian Car Driver HD PREMIUM $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Russian Car Driver ZIL 130 Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Word Cage PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Erza Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 hours
- Everyday Wallpaper Pro (Ad - Free) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
