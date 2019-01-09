Traditional security services firm ADT has previously partnered with Samsung SmartThings on a connected home solution, but at CES 2019 it's going it alone. The Command and Control security system consists of a new tablet-esque hub and app for your phone, distinct from the preexisting ADT Pulse.

The Command Panel has a 7-inch touchscreen and built-in camera that can be used to disarm the system when you arrive home. Dynamic scenes and rules can be created in tandem with your other smart home devices, and voice control integrations work with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. The tablet includes dual path broadband and LTE, as well as a two-way encryption RF sensor. User codes and other access settings are also available.

With the Control app installed on the phone of each resident, geofencing is used to automate and trigger arming and event monitoring. You can also use the app to manually disarm the system shortly before entering the house, or arm it when you leave. ADT's existing family of cameras and sensors can be used with the new system, including the ADT Video Doorbell Camera that was previously used with Pulse.

As with any ADT installation, Command and Control comes with the company's trusted monitoring and emergency response features for all-year-round peace of mind. There's no word on pricing for the new system yet, but it'll be available sometime in Q1 2019.