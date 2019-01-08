The Xcentz 48W 5-Port USB Charging Station is the perfect charger for work or at home, thanks to its small cube-like size that makes it the best option when you don't have a lot of room to spare. Not only are there four separate USB-A charging ports, but there's also USB-C port for your more modern peripherals and hardware. So if you're looking for an affordable charger that can easily keep you organized without taking up too much room, look no further than the Xcentz 48W 5-Port USB Charging Station.

You can expect a total of five charging ports, a USB-A 3.0 quick charge port, a USB-C port, and three regular USB-A ports. The quick charging USB-A port (3.6-6.5V=3A, 6.5-9V=2A, 9-12V=1.5A) ensures that you'll be able to charge your devices at the highest possible speeds, and the USB-C port also gives you the option to charge any of your USB-C devices at a high speed of 5V=6A with a 3A max. The remaining USB-A ports will come in handy for the rest of your devices that can't take advantage of the higher charging speeds, which rounds out the product with plenty of compatibility for a wide swath of USB devices.

The Xcentz 48W 5-Port USB Charging Station normally retails for $29.99

