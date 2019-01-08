KANATA, Ontario, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Instant Brands™ Inc. - maker of the most-loved multicooker the Instant Pot® – announces a collaboration with Google. The Instant Pot Smart WiFi pressure cooker now works with the Google Assistant and will debut at CES Jan. 8-11, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This latest cooking innovation means users will now be able to cook with their Instant Pot cooker using voice commands. As an example, all they need to do is say "Hey Google, set the program on my cooker to rice" and the cooker will start the rice function.

Having to touch a phone with wet hands or food-covered hands while cooking is a pain point to many cooks. We also know it's not always convenient to run into the kitchen to change a cooker setting; parents are in the middle of doing homework with children, folding laundry, etc. The Instant Pot Smart WiFi cooker lets cooks monitor and control the Instant Pot from the Instant Pot mobile app and the added functionality with the Google Assistant lets them control and check the status of the cooker hands-free with just their voice.

"Driving innovation in the kitchen is at the forefront of what we do at Instant Brands," said Dr. Robert Wang, founder and CEO of Instant Brands Inc. "This collaboration with Google shows our commitment to make life a little easier for people, especially when it comes to mealtime."

Instant Brands is committed to continued improvement and updates to the user experience in its products and advancements. The Instant Pot Smart WiFi multicooker offers unprecedented flexibility to enhance the full user experience.

For more information about the Instant Pot Smart WiFi pressure cooker, visit www.InstantPot.com/portfolio-item/smart-wifi-2.

About Instant Brands Inc.

Instant Brands™, the makers of the best-selling Instant Pot®, is driven by a commitment to provide cooking solutions that help our generation live a fast-paced, health-oriented and eco-friendly lifestyle. Product-by-product, Instant Brands is transforming the housewares industry through consumer-driven innovation and comprehensive brand extensions. The Instant Brands product line includes the best-selling Instant Pot pressure cookers, Aura multicookers, Ace blender, Accu sous vide and WiFi-enabled cooking products. For more information on products that can make life easier, please visit www.InstantBrands.com.

Google is a trademark of Google LLC.