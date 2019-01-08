Choosing an Android emulator for the best mobile gaming experience on PC can be a pain thanks to the vast assortment of options out there, but thankfully NoxPlayer is here to save the day. Its cutting-edge engine can easily surpass your mobile phone's performance so that you can expect a fast and smooth experience with the best app compatibility and proper physical keyboard/gamepad support.

Custom button mapping

As we all know, the majority of touchscreen games would be better if they had physical controller options. Well, thanks to NoxPlayer's custom button mapping this is no longer an issue. You can easily boot up your favorite mobile games, like Brawl Stars and Ragnarok M: Eternal Love, to then customize their button mapping so that you can play with your favorite keyboard, mouse, or gamepad. Heck, you can even boot up multiple instances of your favorite games to play them all at the once, which is an invaluable feature if you play a lot of turn-based games.

Whether you own a high-end PC or are planning on playing on an underpowered laptop, it doesn't matter, NoxPlayer has you covered. So even if you play the majority of your games on an aging PC with low specs, NoxPlayer's performance will never falter. It's also the only Android emulator that currently supports three different visions of Android (Android 4.4.2, Android 5.1.1, and Android 7.1.2), which means you can expect excellent app compatibility.

Play your favorite mobile games on your PC

So if you've been having trouble finding the best Android emulator to play your favorite mobile games on PC, look no further than NoxPlayer. It offers better performance than anything a mobile device can muster, plus you won't have to worry about your phone overheating to get the best performance possible. The included button mapping for physical controllers and keyboards is definitely a must have for any gamer, and thanks to the emulator's support of three different Android versions, you'll never have to worry about app compatibility. So what are you waiting for? Make sure to download NoxPlayer if you require the best possible mobile gaming experience on PC.

You can download the latest versions of NoxPlayer right here.