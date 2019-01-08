If you've never tried Google Express, now is a good time to give it a shot. New customers can now get 20% off the cost of any order, maxing out at $20 in savings, by entering the code NEWYEAR19 at checkout.

This is the exact same discount as the 'HOLIDAY18' promo code from last month, with the same terms and exclusions. You have to be a new Express customer, and the code only works on one order. The discount won't apply to items from the Google Store, items from Moosejaw, gift cards, stamps, and certain other brands/stores.

To get started, just head to Google Express and buy whatever you'd like. With all the stores now available through Express, you're bound to find what you're looking for. This promotion expires on January 27th.