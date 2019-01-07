ZeroLemon's battery cases are known for having a certain... aesthetic. Most of the company's cases aren't as large as they used to be, but they still aren't winning any design awards. If you value battery life above all else, ZeroLemon just released a battery case for last year's LG flagship.

The case in question adds a 5,200mAh battery to the LG V40; for comparison, the phone's internal battery is 3,300mAh. It still has a fairly small physical profile (as far as battery cases go), and the soft TPU material adds a bit of protection.

If you have an LG V40, and the battery life just isn't cutting it, you can grab ZeroLemon's new case from the link below. It costs $39.99, but clicking the coupon button on the Amazon page will get you 10% off.