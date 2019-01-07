LAS VEGAS – Jan. 7, 2019 – Kasa SmartTM by TP-Link®, a leader in bringing the smart home to life with more than 2.5 million users, today at CES® 2019 is unveiling a number of new products across multiple categories that put users in total control of their smart home. The lineup includes a video doorbell, wire-free outdoor security camera, a highly affordable indoor security camera system, a light switch with built-in voice assistant, an in-wall outlet, an outdoor plug and an LED light strip. Rounding out its current offering of smart cameras, bulbs, lighting and plugs, these new products will be available throughout the first half of 2019. The Kasa Smart product lineup and software introductions will be showcased at CES, Jan. 8-11, in the Kasa Smart booth, Sands Convention Center #42756.

“Our product category expansion, coupled with our AI engine and Smart Actions platform, brings a new level of interaction and intelligence to the smart home,” said Damir Skripic, vice president of product and services for TP-Link Research America. “Factor in our deep voice assistant partnerships, and it’s easy to see the natural interaction of smart devices within our everyday lives. We are moving beyond stand-alone, single connectivity, into multi-faceted automation of the home.”

Today the company also announced its artificial intelligence and Smart Actions platform, enabling intelligent interactions between multiple products and product categories within the Kasa Smart ecosystem. That press release can be found here (LINK).

All Kasa Smart products are based on Wi-Fi and work out of the box with your home router. They also are compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana allowing control of products through simple voice commands. The best-selling Kasa Smart Plug Mini is also planned to be compatible with Apple HomeKit in early 2019. Additionally, with the Kasa Smart iOS and Android app you can remotely control, group multiple devices together and set schedules to automate your smart home.

Home Security

Kasa Smart Video Doorbell (KD100) is equipped with a 2K high definition image sensor with HDR and invisible infrared LEDs for night vision, providing sharp video even in bright and dark areas of your front porch. A built-in microphone and speaker, with noise and echo suppression, allows users to talk back and forth with an arriving guest. The quad core processor and the AI engine provides face detection, adding an extra layer of security that analyzes video to alert you when a family member has arrived or if a suspicious stranger is snooping around the front door. Kasa Smart’s video doorbell is always on and easily replaces an existing wired doorbell integrating with the existing chime. It comes with up to 2-days free video history and upgrade options through Kasa Care subscriptions.

Kasa Smart Wire-Free Outdoor Security Camera System (KC300)

Completely wire-free and powered by a rechargeable battery, the new security camera system braves the outdoors to protect the things you care most about. Sold with one, two or three cameras and a hub, it supports 1080p HD live video, 2-way audio, night vision and allows users to view recordings directly on the Kasa Smart app from the convenience of a smartphone. Connecting the cameras to the hub increases the camera’s battery life and adds a layer of security with a siren and audio recordings that mimic occupancy. Customize your motion sensitivity and configure activity zones to receive alerts that matter to you. All detected activity is recorded and can be accessed for up to 2-days free in the Kasa Smart app. Additional 14 and 30-day plans are also available.

Kasa Smart Spot Indoor Security Camera (KC100) is a highly affordable 1080p HD security camera, with 2-way audio, 130° wide-angle video and night vision, that allows you to keep an eye on your things at home. Stream live video on your smartphone, Alexa or Google Assistant supported displays. Set multiple activity zones, receive instant alerts and snapshots when motion or audio is detected and save the activity as a snapshot for up to 3 hours. Easily upgrade for video recordings, cloud storage and other great features with Kasa Care subscription plans.

Kasa Smart AI features will be added to the Kasa Care subscription plans throughout 2019. With person detection, Kasa Smart cameras can better notify you about the events you most care about, eliminating the events like a tree moving on a stormy day that may cause unnecessary alerts and recordings. The face detection feature enables customized alerts such as the arrival of a family member, or a stranger, adding greater peace of mind throughout your day. And, with the video summary feature, you can have the option to review a days’ worth of video recordings with a time-lapse that can be viewed in just a few minutes.

Lighting and Control

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch with Voice Assistant (HS230), a CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree, is a conceptual design that literally puts the capabilities of a voice assistant in your light switch, while enabling traditional lights connected to the switch to become smart. With two built-in microphones with echo suppression, and a speaker, users can enjoy voice assistant capability directly from the light switch, allowing flexible placement in locations where smart speakers may not be ideal like hallways, bathrooms, garages, and more. Stream your favorite song directly from your light switch, ask for a weather update, even use it as a chime or an intercom for your Kasa Smart Video Doorbell when responding to a visitor at the front door. When motion is detected, the built-in occupancy sensor can automatically turn on the lights and turn them off again when motion has stopped. The light switch also features a night light.

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Outlet (KP200) gives you everything you enjoy about smart plugs in a discreet in-wall power outlet. Turn existing, traditional outlets in the kitchen, living room, bathroom or other room, into a smart outlet. A built-in outlet works well in tight spaces and easily installs for a clean look.

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug (KP400) extends your smart home to the outdoors with two, individually controllable, weather-resistant smart outdoor sockets*. Power on your patio lights, holiday decorations, and more from the convenience of your smartphone or voice assistant.

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi LED Light Strip (KL430)

From kitchen counters to game rooms, the light strip adds a touch of color to any room in your home. With eight individually controllable sections, users can set each part of the light strip to a different color, level of brightness, and even turn on lighting effects to set the ambiance for any occasion. Use the Kasa Smart app grouping feature to combine the light strip with other lights for single tap, seamless control from your smartphone. The Kasa Smart light strip is two meters long and can be extended up to 10 meters with optional add-on extensions.

Pricing and Availability

The Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Outlet (KP200) and Kasa Smart Outdoor Plug (KP400) is expected be available in February, 2019 with an MSRP of $39.99 and $44.99 respectively.

The Kasa Smart Spot Indoor Security Camera (KC100) is expected to be released in Spring, 2019 with an MSRP of $49.99.

The Kasa Smart Video Doorbell (KD100), Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch with Voice Assistant (HS230), Kasa Smart Wire-Free Camera (KC300), and the Kasa Smart Light Strip (KL430) will be available in the first half of 2019.

Person Detection, Video Summary and other AI features including Smart Actions, are targeted to be released throughout the first half of 2019.

Further details and pricing to be announced at later dates.

* When not in use, the sockets should remain capped with the included weather-resistant cover.

About Kasa Smart

more than 2.8 million users. From smart security cameras to smart plugs, and smart light bulbs to smart light switches, we continuously develop new products and technologies that transform the way people connect and interact in their everyday lives. With easy-to-use, quality offerings, you can monitor your home, control your lighting, remotely access devices, monitor energy use, and set scenes by grouping different smart home products together. Even arrange Smart Actions, which enables intelligent interactions between multiple products and product categories within the Kasa Smart ecosystem, from just about anywhere using the Kasa Smart app. Kasa Smart products work with popular voice assistants, providing hands-free control of Kasa Smart devices through Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and more. Kasa Smart makes your home smarter in so many ways.

For further information visit www.kasasmart.com, follow Kasa Smart on Facebook www.facebook.com/KasaSmartHome , YouTube at www.youtube.com/kasasmart, LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/tp-link-research-america/ and Twitter at