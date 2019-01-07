If you prefer Alexa over Google Assistant, this is the deal for you. Amazon's second-generation Echo smart speaker (the latest model) is $79.95 from B&H Photo right now — a $20 discount from the usual price.

The Echo does everything you would expect from an Alexa-powered speaker, all in a soft fabric shell. It has a 2.5-inch downward-firing woofer, a 0.6-inch tweeter, and a seven-microphone array for enhanced voice recognition. Using voice commands, you can control smart home devices, look up information, order items from Amazon, and more.

The second-gen Echo was $10 cheaper during most of December, but if you missed out on that, this is still a good discount (Amazon currently has it for $100). The 'Heather Gray' and 'Sandstone Fabric' variants are on sale, but not the 'Charcoal Fabric' version.