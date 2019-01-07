Samsung's CES 2019 motto appears to be more openness. After the company announced that its 2019 Smart TVs will support Apple's AirPlay 2 and launch the iTunes Movies & TV Shows service, it has also revealed that its QLED 2019 models will be compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Compatibility doesn't mean the assistants are built in, but that you'll be able to control the TVs by using your existing Google Home and Echo speakers, or other Assistant/Alexa devices. Available commands are for turning the TV on/off, controlling volume, switching inputs, or opening some apps. Bixby will remain the only built-in assistant and will have deeper integration and more capabilities.

Samsung doesn't commit to bringing this function to existing TVs, but at least there's a bit more hope now than there was before.